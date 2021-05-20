Toni Kroos Has An Astute Sense Of Humour And Often Keeps His Social Media Fans Entertained

Toni Kroos is well known for his incredible passing range and trophy haul as a footballer but the Real Madrid midfielder also has quite an astute sense of humour when he's off the pitch. The German is currently self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss Real Madrid's title showdown on the final day of the 2020-21 season. However, that didn't stop him from treating his Twitter followers to a few laughs on Wednesday. Here's a look at the many times Kroos showed that he is not only a witty footballer but quite a chucklesome character as well.

Toni Kroos Twitter response to LaLiga: Real Madrid star mocks himself over LaLiga assists

Earlier on Wednesday, Kroos responded to a Twitter post by the LaLiga, in which fans were asked who would finish the season with the most assists. Iago Aspas is currently leading the charts with 13 while Atleti's Marcos Llorente is one behind with 12. Kroos is third on the list but cleverly responded to the post and wrote, "Not me" as the COVID-19 has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. He also added a face with a thermometer emoji, indicating his COVID-19 symptoms.

Not too long ago, Kroos savagely mocked Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount after he was called out by the Englishman when the Blues knocked out Real Madrid in the UCL semi-finals to advance to the 2020-21 UCL final. Kroos's pre-game comments apparently wound up Mount as, after Chelsea's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, the 22-year-old said, "I saw one of their players [Kroos] saying he doesn't lose sleep over any of our players. Maybe he should lose sleep over us as a team."

Still sleeping ok. But well done yesterday. congrats. Good luck in your first CL final. https://t.co/XTbtIkCXys — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 6, 2021

The four-time UCL winner, who also won the World Cup with Germany, was then quick to fire back at Mount's comments on Twitter and wrote, "Still sleeping ok. But well done yesterday, congrats. Good luck in your first CL final," Kroos has appeared in three finals with Real Madrid, winning them all. He picked up another CL winners' medal with Bayern Munich in 2013.

When Kroos replied to fan who called him 'overrated'

When Real Madrid won the LaLiga title last season, Kroos took to Twitter to upload an image of himself with teammates Modric and Casemiro along with the trophy. However, one fan commented on the post and labelled Kroos 'overrated'. Although some players can take criticism to heart, Kroos instead joked about it in his response, agreeing with the fan that he was overrated but not to tell anybody. The Toni Kroos Twitter game just gets better and better with time.

Kroos is so overrated man... — Rafał | (@Sultanth1) July 23, 2020

Kroos' Twitter feud with Aubamyang

Kroos raised eyebrows last year with criticism of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, stating that he wasn't a big fan of players celebrating goals by wearing masks. Kroos labelled it a silly celebration and it sparked a response from the Gabonese star, who fired back by saying, "By the way Does this Toni Kroos have Kids? Just to remember I did it for my son few Times and I will do it again. I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like these Junior School pupils.”

THIS Toni Kroos has 3 Kids😘 https://t.co/7OTx9KS0pj — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) November 12, 2020

Kroos, however, savagely responded to the Gunners star by saying, "This Toni Kroos has three kids" with a flying-kiss emoji.

The Real Madrid star isn't too afraid of mocking himself during training sessions too

Kroos doesn't shy away from being appreciated by other footballers at times as well

Toni Kroos stats this season and LaLiga title race

Kroos has racked up three goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season. However, his efforts might still lead to no trophies for Real Madrid in this campaign. Los Blancos are one point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid heading into the final set of games this weekend.

Image Credits - Toni Kroos Instagram