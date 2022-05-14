Toni Kroos Makes Fun Of Sergio Aguero's Statue As Fans Point Resemblance To Real Star

Real Madrid star midfielder Toni Kroos has given an epic response to fans' claims that the Sergio Aguero statue unveiled at the Etihad Stadium looks more like him than the Argentine forward. After Manchester City unveiled Aguero's statue on Friday, May 13, to mark the tenth anniversary of the club's first Premier League title and the iconic '93:20' moment, several fans took to social media and raised doubts about whether the figure actually looked like the Argentine forward or the German midfielder.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos makes fun of Sergio Aguero's statue

After a BBC reporter notified fans that Sergio Aguero was 'here' at the Manchester City stadium, Toni Kroos cheekily took to his official Twitter handle and asked if they were 'sure.'

Meanwhile, below are some comments on how fans reacted to the new Sergio Aguero statue:

Sergio Aguero's statue looks like Toni Kroos 😂



Aguero: "I gifted this club a piece of history and they 'Kroos-ified' me in return?" pic.twitter.com/ABeFm8Lglz — ItPlug Ghana (@itplug_gh) May 13, 2022

Kroos owned City so much they put a statue of him outside pic.twitter.com/BHgGUCNman — Melly🔱 (@MellyUTD) May 13, 2022

I remember David Beckham statue prank, thats made to come for real with Aguero statue looking like Kroos.



If i was Aguero, i'd cut ties with the club pic.twitter.com/Ub8O97XnAi — Rikin (@rikinshah04) May 13, 2022

Sergio Aguero statue unveiled outside Manchester City's Etihad

Manchester City unveiled a statue of legendary club striker Sergio Aguero on the tenth anniversary of his memorable stoppage-time strike against QPR in 2012 that sent fans from nervousness to ecstasy, as they won their first Premier League title as a result. As per the statement released by the club post the unveiling, the statue is made using thousands of welded pieces of galvanised steel.

Following the unveiling of his iconic statue, Sergio Aguero thanked the club for the heartwarming gesture by saying, "Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving. In those 10 years, I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the Club become one of the most important in the world. I am very grateful to the Club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special."

Sergio Aguero's achievements at Manchester City

Sergio Aguero began his career in his native Argentina with Club Atlético Independiente before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2006. He spent five years in Spain and scored 74 goals in 175 matches. As a result of his brilliant form in La Liga, Manchester City signed him for a fee of around £35 million in July 2011.

Since his move to the Etihad Stadium, he has not looked back as his decade long stint has not only helped him achieve innumerable amount of success when it comes to the number of trophies, but he has also gone on to become the Premier League's highest-scoring overseas player in history.

The Argentine forward has scored a whopping 184 goals in just 275 appearances for Manchester City. And that is not it, as he has also won the Premier League on five occasions, among several other honours during his glittering career.