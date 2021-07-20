Toni Kroos Prevented Germany From Reaching Full Potential According To Lothar Matthäus

Lothar Matthäus has hit out at Toni Kroos as the fallout from Germany's Euro 2020 campaign rumbles on, he said "I don't agree with the way he plays." Germany suffered an early exit at the hands of arch-rivals England at this summer's European Championship, losing 2-0 at Wembley in the round of 16.

Matthaus criticises Kroos

Toni Kroos had an underwhelming tournament and has since announced his retirement from international football, which came as a welcome surprise to Matthäus.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany defending midfielder felt that Kroos was far too slow in his build-up play at the Euros, which eventually prevented the German national team from reaching their full potential in the final third of the pitch.

"Kroos is no longer international class," Matthäus told Kicker. "Personally, I have nothing against Toni Kroos, but I don't agree with the way he plays. At the Euros, you saw that it's not just about the speed of the player, but also that of the ball."

"He actually does that quite well with one or two touches, but when he passes the ball, he loses speed again because there is hardly any gain in space and the pace is taken off."

What else has been said about Kroos?

Matthäus is the second person to criticise Kroos after Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness blamed the 31-year-old for Germany's defeat to England.

“I like Kroos, he showed world-class performances in the past, but his way of playing is completely done. He no longer fits with today's football," Hoeness told Sport1 earlier this month.

“We are 1-0 down against England in the last quarter of an hour, Kroos no longer crossed the halfway line. He played sideways, then sideways again, until the opposing defence had organised themselves."

Kroos' German legacy

Kroos made his senior debut for Germany in 2010, at age 20, and appeared in five major tournaments. Kroos helped Germany win the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he was the top assist provider and voted to the All-Star Team, Dream Team, and German Player of the Year. On 11 July, Kroos was named on the ten-man shortlist for FIFA's Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player. The Castrol Performance Index, the official statistical analyser of the World Cup, rated Kroos as the best player at the 2014 World Cup, with a rating of 9.79 out of 10.

At UEFA Euro 2016, he was selected in the Team of the Tournament. He announced his international retirement after his team's elimination from Euro 2020 in 2021.

(Image Credits: @ToniKroos/ @vijaymirror - Twitter)