Toni Kroos Trends On Twitter After Savage Reply To Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has hit back at Mason Mount and passed on a sly dig towards the England star who called him out after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid. The German veteran's comment came on Twitter soon after Los Blancos suffered a 2-0 loss against the English side at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount Toni Kroos controversy

Ahead of the penultimate clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-finals, Toni Kroos shared his analysis on the Chelsea team during a pre-match press conference. The German midfielder was asked to name the trickiest player in the Chelsea squad who will be most difficult for him to face. Answering the question, the four-time Champions League winner was quoted commenting on how he has never lost sleep over individual players in his 15 years of playing football. He added how Chelsea play well as a team but and that he cannot name a particular individual at the moment.

Kroos' comments caused a massive stir amongst Chelsea players as the Real Madrid star's remarks were seemingly coming out as the 13-time European winners being a confident side with Chelsea being a non-threatening opposition. The Blues answered Toni Kroos' comment on the pitch as they went on to record a massive 2-0 win over the reigning LaLiga champions and knocked them out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mason Mount hits back at Toni Kroos

After Thomas Tuchel's side's emphatic win over Real Madrid, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount made a follow-up comment on the experienced German midfielder's words during his post-match press conference. The 22-year-old midfielder who also scored the second goal of the match to crush Real Madrid's dream of a 14th European title referenced Kroos's comments during his interview. He spoke about how he saw one of their (Madrid's) players saying that doesn't lose sleep over any of our players. The 22-year-old added that maybe Kroos should lose sleep over Chelsea as a team.

What did Toni Kroos say to Mason Mount?

War of words continued as Toni Kroos took to social media platform Twitter and responded back against Mason Mount's comments. The 31-year-old German replied on Twitter by mentioning how he is still sleeping "ok" and went on to compliment Mason Mount by adding "well done yesterday, congrats". He finished up by wishing the Chelsea star good luck in his first Champions League final.

Still sleeping ok. But well done yesterday. congrats. Good luck in your first CL final. https://t.co/XTbtIkCXys — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 6, 2021

The German's response can be seen as a sly dig with the Real Madrid midfielders' "first CL final" reminding everyone of his four UCL appearances where he played thrice with Real Madrid and once with Bayern Munich. However, the focus will shift on the domestic league for Toni Kroos as Real Madrid fixtures see them focus on LaLiga in a bid to secure the domestic silverware.

Los Blancos have a difficult fixture coming up in the league as they host 4th-ranked Sevilla before making away trips to play against Granada and Athletic Club. Their last league clash sees them square against Villarreal who have been excellent this season and are in the final of the Europa League where they take on Manchester United.