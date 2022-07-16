Top 10 Football Transfers In Premier League, La Liga, Serie A And Bundesliga So Far

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, some of the top football clubs in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga have already signed some of the best players in the world. Manchester City was one of the first clubs to make a blockbuster signing when they penned Erling Haaland to a five-year deal that lasts until 2027.

Premier League rivals Liverpool joined them shortly after by signing Darwin Nunez on a club-record fee of £85m. With still over a month remaining in the transfer window, there is more than enough time for clubs to complete more deals. With that being said, here is a look at the top 10 transfers that have been completed so far from the major European leagues.

Top 10 club football transfers so far from Haaland to Nunez

No. Player From To League Transfer fee 1 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Manchester City Bundesliga to Premier League £52m 2 Darwin Nunez Benfica Liverpool Primeira Liga to Premier League £85m 3 Raheem Sterling Manchester City Chelsea Premier League £47.5m + add-ons 4 Christian Eriksen Manchester United Premier League Free transfer 5 Sadio Mane Liverpool Bayern Munich Premier League to Bundesliga £35m 6 Richarlison Everton Tottenham Premier League £50m 7 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City Arsenal Premier League £45m 8 Paul Pogba Juventus Serie A Free transfer 9 Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli Chelsea Serie A to Premier League £33.8m 10 Aurelien Tchouameni Monaco Real Madrid Ligue 1 to La Liga €80m

Robert Lewandowski & Donny van de Beek deals could take place

Top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that La Liga giants Barcelona have signed Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after all parties came to an agreement. Elsewhere, Romano reported that Barcelona and Manchester United have agreed on a fee of €75m fee plus €10m in add-ons for star Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but it is the player who is unwilling to leave the Catalan giants.

Robert Lewandowski will sign the contract with Barcelona during the weekend, already agreed since last February. Bayern will receive €50m add ons included. 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB



Lewandowski didn’t want to discuss with Chelsea or PSG despite many approaches: only Barcelona, like Raphinha. pic.twitter.com/Q1WUsywyU2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

Official. Frenkie de Jong is included in the squad of Barcelona's pre-season tour in US. 🚨🛩🇳🇱 #FCB



Still no changes: no agreement on player side with Manchester United, no intention to leave as things stand. The clubs have agreed €75m fee plus €10m in add-ons. pic.twitter.com/1lnDwwDuVV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022

And that is not it, as Arsenal and Manchester City have also believed to have reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Oleksandr Zinchenko. According to Romano, a transfer fee of around £30m has been agreed and the only thing that remains are the personal terms.