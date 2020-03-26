TOR Vs BEL Dream11 Belarusian League Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Predicted XI

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino host Belshina on a Matchday 2 clash in the Belarusian Premier League season. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino are on the sixth spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table with a win in the only game played in the season so far. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have secured the only three points in the season after winning 1-0 against FC Shakhtyor. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have a goal difference of +1.

As for the Belshina, they are on the 15th spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table. Belshina lost their first game of the Belarusian Premier League season. Belshina played against Minsk in their opening match of the Belarusian Premier League season in which Minsk scored thrice to win the clash against Belshina. Belshina have a goal difference of (-3)

The match is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 9:00 PM IST at the Torpedo Stadium. Here is the TOR vs BEL Dream11 prediction, TOR vs BEL Dream11 top picks and TOR vs BEL Dream11 team.

TOR vs BEL Dream11 prediction

TOR vs BEL Dream11 top picks

D Yusov (Captain) L Kovel (Vice-captain) D Antilevski

TOR vs BEL Dream11 team

TOR vs BEL Dream11 team: TOR Playing XI

V Bushma (GK), D Antilevski, V Gorbachik, A Khachaturyan, I Kukharchyk, Y Pavlyukovets, G Ramos, V Shcherbo, N Stepanov, V Ustinov, D Yashin

TOR vs BEL Dream11 team: BEL Playing XI

S Turanok (GK), A Bezhonov, P Bordukov, S Glebko, L Kovel, K Kuchinski, S Odeoibo, M Pysko, R Salimov, E Skoblikov, V Yasukevich

TOR vs BEL Dream11 Stats