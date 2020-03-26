The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

TOR Vs BEL Dream11 Belarusian League Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Predicted XI

Football News

The match is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 9:00 PM IST at the Torpedo Stadium. Here is the TOR vs BEL Dream11 prediction, TOR vs BEL Dream11 top picks.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
tor vs bel dream11

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino host Belshina on a Matchday 2 clash in the Belarusian Premier League season. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino are on the sixth spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table with a win in the only game played in the season so far. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have secured the only three points in the season after winning 1-0 against FC Shakhtyor. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have a goal difference of +1. 

As for the Belshina, they are on the 15th spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table. Belshina lost their first game of the Belarusian Premier League season. Belshina played against Minsk in their opening match of the Belarusian Premier League season in which Minsk scored thrice to win the clash against Belshina. Belshina have a goal difference of (-3)

The match is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 9:00 PM IST at the Torpedo Stadium. Here is the TOR vs BEL Dream11 prediction, TOR vs BEL Dream11 top picks and TOR vs BEL Dream11 team.

Also Read | England Footballers Call For Social Distancing As Boris Johnson Declares National Lockdown

TOR vs BEL Dream11 prediction

Also Read | Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale's 'Stay At Home Challenge' Involves Golf And NOT Football

TOR vs BEL Dream11 top picks

  1. D Yusov (Captain)

  2. L Kovel (Vice-captain)

  3. D Antilevski

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Abs In Another Home Workout During Coronavirus Lockdown

TOR vs BEL Dream11 team

TOR vs BEL Dream11 team: TOR Playing XI

V Bushma (GK), D Antilevski, V Gorbachik, A Khachaturyan, I Kukharchyk, Y Pavlyukovets, G Ramos, V Shcherbo, N Stepanov, V Ustinov, D Yashin

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Crosses 8 Years Of Becoming Fastest Player To Score 100 LaLiga Goals

TOR vs BEL Dream11 team: BEL Playing XI

S Turanok (GK), A Bezhonov, P Bordukov, S Glebko, L Kovel, K Kuchinski, S Odeoibo, M Pysko, R Salimov, E Skoblikov, V Yasukevich

TOR vs BEL Dream11 Stats

  1. Torpedo Zhodino have managed to win thrice in their last five home games in the Belarusian Premier League).

  2. Torpedo Zhodino have successfully kept three clean sheets in their last five Belarusian Premier League home games.

  3. Torpedo Zhodino have scored more than two goals in two of their last four Belarusian Premier League home games.

  4. Belshina have been on the losing side in 8 of their last 12 Belarusian Premier League away games.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO