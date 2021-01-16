TOR Vs CLCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Quick links:
Torino (TOR) will go up against Spezia (CLCI) in the upcoming game of the Serie A on Saturday, January 16 at 6:00 PM CET (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, Italy. Here is our TOR vs CLCI Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOR vs CLCI Dream11 team.
Spezia are currently at the fourteenth spot of the Serie A leaderboard with 17 points. Ivan Provedel and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing eight (five draws). Torino, on the other hand, are at the eighteenth position with 12 points and a win-loss record of 2-9 (six draws).
Also Read l LAZ vs ROM Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, Serie A match preview
Torino probable 11 - Salvatore Sirigu, Armando Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer, Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Simone Verdi, Karol Linetty, Nicola Murru, Andrea Belotti, Amer Gojak
Spezia probable 11 – Ivan Provedel, Luca Vignali, Claudio Terzi, Ardian Ismajli, Riccardo Marchizza, Nahuel Eztevez, Lucien Agoume, Tommaso Pobega, Emmanuel Gyasi, M’Bala Nzola, Diego Farias
Also Read l Lazio vs Roma live stream, prediction, team news, Serie A live
Also Read l CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Brazilian Serie A game preview
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Spezia are the favourites to win the game.
24 i convocati di mister Italiano per #TorinoSpezia— Spezia Calcio (@acspezia) January 15, 2021
➡ https://t.co/LYXZS1sDA1 pic.twitter.com/a9q20E6ieL
Note: The above TOR vs CLCI Dream11 prediction, TOR vs CLCI Dream11 team, probable TOR vs CLCI playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOR vs CLCI Dream11 team and TOR vs CLCI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Serie A game preview