TOR Vs CLCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Torino (TOR) will go up against Spezia (CLCI) in the upcoming game of the Serie A on Saturday, January 16 at 6:00 PM CET (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, Italy. Here is our TOR vs CLCI Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOR vs CLCI Dream11 team.

Spezia are currently at the fourteenth spot of the Serie A leaderboard with 17 points. Ivan Provedel and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing eight (five draws). Torino, on the other hand, are at the eighteenth position with 12 points and a win-loss record of 2-9 (six draws).

Italy date and time: Saturday, January 16 at 6:00 PM CET

India date and time: Saturday, January 16 at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Olympic Grande Torino Stadium, Turin, Italy

Torino probable 11 - Salvatore Sirigu, Armando Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer, Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Simone Verdi, Karol Linetty, Nicola Murru, Andrea Belotti, Amer Gojak

Spezia probable 11 – Ivan Provedel, Luca Vignali, Claudio Terzi, Ardian Ismajli, Riccardo Marchizza, Nahuel Eztevez, Lucien Agoume, Tommaso Pobega, Emmanuel Gyasi, M’Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

Torino: Bremer, Sasa Lukic, Andrea Belotti

Spezia: Ardian Ismajli, Lucien Agoume, M’Bala Nzola

Goalkeeper: Ivan Provedel

Defenders: Bremer, Ardian Ismajli, Lyanco, Claudio Terzi

Midfielders: Lucien Agoume, Sasa Lukic, Karol Linetty

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, M’Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Spezia are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above TOR vs CLCI Dream11 prediction, TOR vs CLCI Dream11 team, probable TOR vs CLCI playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOR vs CLCI Dream11 team and TOR vs CLCI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

