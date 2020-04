TOR Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Belarus Premier League Live

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino host Energetik-BGU Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League on Saturday. The match will be played at 6:30 PM IST on April 11, 2020. Fans can play the TOR vs ENG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TOR vs ENG Dream11 prediction, the TOR vs ENG Dream11 top picks and TOR vs ENG Dream11 squad details.

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino take on Energetik-BGU Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League

TOR vs ENG Dream11 prediction

TOR vs ENG Dream11 prediction - Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino squad

Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich

TOR vs ENG Dream11 prediction - Energetik-BGU Minsk squad

Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov

TOR vs ENG Dream11 match schedule

Date - Saturday, April 11, 2020

Kickoff time - 6:30 PM IST

Venue - Torpedo Stadium

TOR vs ENG Dream11 prediction: TOR vs ENG Dream11 top picks

Here are the TOR vs ENG Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: V Bushma

Defenders: V Shcherbo, V Ustinov, D Miroshnikov, A Sokoi, A Shkurdyuk

Midfielders: J Mawatu, A Nosko (VC)

Forwards: D Sadovskiy, V Gorbachik, A Yakhshiboev (C)

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino start against Energetik-BGU Minsk as favourites in the Belarusian Premier League on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these TOR vs ENG Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The TOR vs ENG Dream11 prediction team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

