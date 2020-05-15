TOR Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live 

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino will take on Gorodeya in the Belarusian Premier League on May 15, 2020. The game will commence at 8:30 pm IST. Fans can play the TOR vs GOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TOR vs GOR Dream11 prediction, the TOR vs GOR Dream11 top picks and TOR vs GOR Dream11 team.

TOR vs GOR Dream11 team

TOR vs GOR Dream11 top picks

Vitaly Ustinov (Captain) Andrei Khachaturyan (Vice-captain) Gabriel Ramos Milan Joksimovic Andrey Sorokin Lazar Sajcic

Valeri Gorbachik, forward of @fcTorpedoBelAZ is the king of celebration! 👑

Hat-trick hero pic.twitter.com/DC6HvmBpoC — ABFF | Belarus Premier league, Maxline 1 league (@BelFootFeder) May 3, 2020

TOR vs GOR Dream11 team: Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino

Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich

TOR vs GOR Dream11 team: Gorodeya

Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

TOR vs GOR Dream11 team: Predicted XI

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino

Vladimir Bushma, Vitaly Ustinov, Vladimir Shcherbo, Dimitri Yashin, Maksim Bordachev, Mikhail Afanasjev, Andrei Khachaturyan, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Dmitriy Yusov, Valeri Gorbachik, Gabriel Ramos

Gorodeya

Artem Arkhipov, Lazar Sajcic, Dmitri Ignatenko, Aleksandr Poznyak, Sergey Usenya, Stanislav Sazonovich, Milan Joksimovic, Kirill Pavluchek, Andrey Sorokin, Dmitri Baiduk, Igor Dovgyallo

TOR vs GOR Dream11 prediction

Our TOR vs GOR Dream11 prediction is that Gorodeya will win this game.

Note: The TOR vs GOR Dream11 prediction, TOR vs GOR Dream11 top picks and TOR vs GOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TOR vs GOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.