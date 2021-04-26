TOR Vs NAP Dream11: Torino Vs Napoli Prediction And Team News

Matchday 33 of the ongoing Serie A sees Torino face-off against Napoli in their upcoming clash on Monday. The Italian domestic league match is all set to be played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on April 26 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the TOR vs NAP Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

TOR vs NAP Match Preview

Both the teams will head into the match following an impressive run of form as they are unbeaten in their last three outings. While Torino have managed to steer get out of the relegation zone, the 16th ranked team is still on par with Cagliari and Benevento as they look to avoid any slip-ups on which could see them fall back into the drop zone.

Napoli on the other hand currently find themselves slotted fifth on the table with 63 points against their name. They will be aiming to overtake Andrea Pirlo's Juventus and break into the top four as a win on Monday could see them leapfrog Juventus and Milan given their superior goal difference.

TOR vs NAP Playing 11

Torino: Salvatore Sirigu, Alessandro Buongiorno, Gleison Bremer, Armando Izzo, Cristian Ansaldi, Mergim Vojvoda, Rolando Mandragora, Tomas Rincon, Sasa Lukic, Andrea Belotti, Antonio Sanabria

Napoli: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Fabian Ruiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

TOR vs NAP Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Dries Mertens or Andrea Belotti

Vice-Captain- Antonio Sanabria or Lorenzo Insigne

TOR vs NAP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alex Meret

Defenders – Mario Rui, Alessandro Buongiorno, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gleison Bremer

Midfielders – Tiemoue Bakayoko, Sasa Lukic, Lorenzo Insigne

Strikers – Andrea Belotti, Dries Mertens, Antonio Sanabria

TOR vs NAP Dream11 Prediction

Napoli start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win over Torino on Monday. But Gli Azzurri might be in for a surprise given Torino's excellent form in recent matches. However, we expect Napoli to find solutions against any possible difficulties and record a comprehensive victory against the hosts and break into the top four.

Prediction- Torino 0-2 Napoli

Note: The above TOR vs NAP Dream11 prediction, TOR vs NAP Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOR vs NAP Dream11 Team and TOR vs NAP Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.