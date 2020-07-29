TOR Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Torino will host Roma in their upcoming clash in Serie A at Olimpico di Torino this week. Torino are 16th in the Serie A table with 39 points to their name. Torino have won 11 games in the season (Draws 6, Losses 19) and drew 1-1 in their last Serie A clash against SPAL. As for Roma, they are 5th in the Serie A standings with 64 points. Roma have managed to win 19 games in the season with 7 draws and 10 losses and registered a 2-1 win in their last Serie A clash against Fiorentina.

The TOR vs ROM live match will commence on Wednesday, July 29 (Thursday, July 30 at 1:15 AM IST). Fans can play the TOR vs ROM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the TOR vs ROM Dream11 prediction, TOR vs ROM top picks and TOR vs ROM Dream11 team.

TOR vs ROM live: TOR vs ROM Dream11 team

TOR vs ROM live: TOR vs ROM match prediction and top picks

Andrea Belotti (Captain) Alex Berenguer (Vice-captain) Simone Zaza Cristian Ansaldi Edin Dzeko Henrikh Mkhitaryan Aleksandar Kolarov

TOR vs ROM Dream11 prediction: Full squads

TOR vs ROM Dream11 prediction: Torino (TOR) squad

TOR vs ROM Dream11 prediction: AS Roma (ROM) squad

Pau López, Matteo Cardinali, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mert Çetin, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Ibañez, Riccardo Calafiori, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gonzalo Villar, Cengiz Ünder, Jordan Veretout, Nicolò Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Carles Perez, Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Alessio Riccardi, Ebrima Darboe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Felipe Estrella Galeazzi, Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Justin Kluivert

TOR vs ROM Dream11 prediction: Probable TOR vs ROM playing 11

Torino : Vladimir Bushma, Vitali Ustinov, Vladimir Shcherbo, Dmitri Yashin, Maksim Bordachev, Mikhail Afanasjev, Andrey Khachaturyan, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Dmytro Yusov, Valeri Gorbachik, Gabriel Ramos

AS Roma: Pau López, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Aleksandar Kolarov, Leonardo Spinazzola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Edin Dzeko, Justin Kluivert, Carles Perez

TOR vs ROM Dream11 prediction

Our TOR vs ROM Dream11 prediction is that AS Roma will win this game.

Note: The TOR vs ROM Dream11 prediction and TOR vs ROM Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The TOR vs ROM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

