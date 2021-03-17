TOR Vs SAS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Serie A Match Preview

Matchday 27 on the ongoing Serie A brings us an exciting clash between Torino and Sassuolo as both teams are set to lock horns in their next league match on Wednesday. The Italian league fixture clash is set to take place at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on March 17 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the TOR vs SAS Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of the clash

FC Torino walk in o the match as the 18th ranked team on the Serie A season as the hosts have registered three wins while playing out 11 draws and suffering from the same number of losses this season. Walking in the match following two consecutive defeats, they saw their last outing end in a narrow 1-2 loss to Inter Milan. The relegation-threatened outfit will be aiming to bounce back on the right track and will take confidence as they still have two more matches in hand. A win on Wednesday will be enough to push them out of the drop zone but they face tough competition in the form of Sassuolo who are in the top half of the table.

Sassuolo on the other hand have managed to stay in the top half of the table as the visitors find themselves slotted eight in the Serie A standings. They head into the game after bouncing back from their three-match winless run and recording a narrow 3-2 win over Hellas Verona in their last outing. It was their 10th win of the season as the visitors now sit with 39 points from 26 matches and will be hoping to stay in the top half of the table by gathering as many points as possible

TOR vs SAS Playing 11

Torino- Salvatore Sirigu, Gleison Bremer, Armando Izzo, Lyanco, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Rolando Mandragora, Christian Ansaldi, Mergim Vojvoda, Andrea Belotti, Antonio Sanabria

Sassuolo- Andrea Consigli, Rogerio, Marlon, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur, Manuel Locatelli, Maxime Lopez, Hamed Junior Traore, Filip Djuricic, Domenico Berardi, Francesco Caputo

TOR vs SAS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders – Vlad Chiriches, Lyanco, Mert Muldur, Gleison Bremer

Midfielders - Tomas Rincon, Filip Djuricic, Rolando Mandragora, Manuel Locatelli

Strikers - Francesco Caputo, Andrea Belotti

TOR vs SAS Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Francesco Caputo or Rolando Mandragora

Vice-Captain- Andrea Belotti or Filip Djuricic,

TOR vs SAS Match Prediction

We expect Sassuolo to edge out a narrow win at the end of the match.

Prediction- Torino 1-2 Sassuolo

Note: The above TOR vs SAS Dream11 prediction, TOR vs SAS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOR vs SAS Dream11 Team and TOR vs SAS Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.