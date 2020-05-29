TOR Vs SMO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Quick links:
Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino squad host FC Smolevichi in the Belarusian Premier League on May 29, 2020. The match will be played at the Torpedo Stadium on Friday, May 29, with a kick-off time of 8:30 pm IST. Fans can play the TOR vs SMO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TOR vs SMO Dream11 prediction, the TOR vs SMO Dream11 top picks and TOR vs SMO Dream11 team.
Also Read | SLA vs GOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Belarusian Premier League live
Also Read | SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Belarusian Premier League live
Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill LeonovichVladimir Bushma, Vitaly Ustinov, Vladimir Shcherbo, Dimitri Yashin, Maksim Bordachev, Mikhail Afanasjev, Andrei Khachaturyan, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Dmitriy Yusov, Valeri Gorbachik, Gabriel Ramos
Gomelko, Aleksandr Filtsov, Nikita Lazovskiy, Mutalip Alibekov, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Arseni Bondarenko, Terentiy Lutsevich, Ivan Vasilenok, Anatoli Makarov, Alexander Dzhigero, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Sergey Rusak, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Jean Morel Poé, Evgeni Barsukov, Ivan Veras, Aleksey Turik
Also Read | NEM vs TOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Belarusian Premier League live
Date - Friday, May 29, 2020
Kickoff time - 8:30 pm IST
Venue - Torpedo Stadium
Also Read | Dynamo Brest vs BATE live streaming details, team news, Belarusian Premier League live
Here are the TOR vs SMO Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.
Goalkeeper: V Bushma
Defenders: E Zhevnerov, D Yashin, M Bordachev, V Ustinov
Midfielders: A Butarevich, E Barsukov, G Ramos (C), A Khachaturyan
Forwards: J Poe, V Gorbachik (VC)
Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino start as favourites against FC Smolevichi in the Belarusian Premier League match on Friday.
Also Read | DYB vs BTE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Belarusian Premier League live