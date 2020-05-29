TOR Vs SMO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino squad host FC Smolevichi in the Belarusian Premier League on May 29, 2020. The match will be played at the Torpedo Stadium on Friday, May 29, with a kick-off time of 8:30 pm IST. Fans can play the TOR vs SMO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TOR vs SMO Dream11 prediction, the TOR vs SMO Dream11 top picks and TOR vs SMO Dream11 team.

TOR vs SMO Dream11 team and top picks - Gabriel Ramos

TOR vs SMO Dream11 prediction - Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino squad

Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill LeonovichVladimir Bushma, Vitaly Ustinov, Vladimir Shcherbo, Dimitri Yashin, Maksim Bordachev, Mikhail Afanasjev, Andrei Khachaturyan, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Dmitriy Yusov, Valeri Gorbachik, Gabriel Ramos

TOR vs SMO prediction - FC Smolevichi squad

Gomelko, Aleksandr Filtsov, Nikita Lazovskiy, Mutalip Alibekov, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Arseni Bondarenko, Terentiy Lutsevich, Ivan Vasilenok, Anatoli Makarov, Alexander Dzhigero, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Sergey Rusak, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Jean Morel Poé, Evgeni Barsukov, Ivan Veras, Aleksey Turik

TOR vs SMO Dream11 match schedule

Date - Friday, May 29, 2020

Kickoff time - 8:30 pm IST

Venue - Torpedo Stadium

TOR vs SMO Dream11 team: TOR vs SMO Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: V Bushma

Defenders: E Zhevnerov, D Yashin, M Bordachev, V Ustinov

Midfielders: A Butarevich, E Barsukov, G Ramos (C), A Khachaturyan

Forwards: J Poe, V Gorbachik (VC)

TOR vs SMO Dream11 prediction

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino start as favourites against FC Smolevichi in the Belarusian Premier League match on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these TOR vs SMO Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The TOR vs SMO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

