Torino Vs Napoli Prediction, Live Stream, Team News, Serie A Preview

Relegation battlers Torino will take on Champions League aspirants Napoli in their next Serie A fixture at the Olympico di Torino. The match is scheduled to kick off on Monday, April 26 at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). Here is a look at the Torino vs Napoli team news, where to watch Torino vs Napoli live stream in India and other details of this much-awaited Serie A clash.

Torino vs Napoli prediction and preview

Torino arrive in this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bologna. Davide Nicola's side have rediscovered fantastic form as they are now unbeaten in their last four games (2W 2D), a run that included a draw against reigning champions Juventus and a win over Roma. As a result of this fine form, Torino are in sixteenth place in the Serie A standings. They are level on points with relegations rivals Benevento and have two games in hand over their relegation rivals, hence moving them one step closer to safety.

On the other hand, Napoli have witnessed a minor dip in form as per their high standards. Gennaro Gattuso's men have won three of their previous five games (1D 1L) and are still in the hunt for a Champions League place. Napoli are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and are three points behind Juventus, who have played a game more. A win against Torino would ensure Napoli move into fourth place in the Serie A standings because of a better goal difference.

Torino vs Napoli team news

Torino will have the luxury of a full-strength squad at their disposal when they square off against Napoli this week. Meanwhile, Napoli will be without the services of David Ospina and Faouzi Ghoulam who are sidelined with injuries. Konstantinos Manolas will not feature in this tie either as a result of a suspension due to accumulated bookings.

Torino predicted starting line-up: Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Napoli predicted starting line-up: Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano; Dries Mertens

Where to watch Torino vs Napoli live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Torino vs Napoli game live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD. The Torino vs Napoli live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Torino vs Napoli prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.