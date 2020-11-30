Torino Vs Sampdoria Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Torino welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Matchday 9 of the Serie A this week. The Torino vs Sampdoria live stream will begin on Monday, November 30 at 11:00 PM IST. Here is the Torino vs Sampdoria team news, our Torino vs Sampdoria prediction and live stream information for the game ahead of the encounter.

Serie A live: Torino vs Sampdoria match preview

Torino have struggled to perform this season and currently find themselves languishing in the relegation zone. The hosts are placed 18th in the Serie A standings with just five points from eight games. They come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss against Inter Milan in the league, but the side did manage to beat Virtus Entella 2-0 in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia.

Their opponents Sampdoria haven’t performed well in recent weeks either, with the side currently on a four-game winless streak in all competitions. The visitors are placed 12th in the league with 10 points from eight games. Claudio Ranieri’s men last played Bologna in the division, losing their home game 2-1.

Torino vs Sampdoria team news: Injury updates

Torino: Sasa Lukic, Amer Gojak, Mergim Vojvoda and Samir Ujkani will miss the game as they continue their self-isolation. Simon Zaza is likely to partner Andrea Belotti up top after impressing in recent weeks.

Sampdoria: Fabio Quagliarella is back in the squad after recovering from a thigh injury, while Manolo Gabbiadini is fit enough to make the bench. Keita Balde remains out of action, while all eyes will be on the impressive midfield pair of Albin Ekdal and Morten Thorsby.

Torino vs Sampdoria team news: Probable playing 11

Torino: Sirigu; Bremer, Nkoulou, Lyanco; Singo, Meite, Rincon, Linetty, Ansaldi; Belotti, Zaza

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Tonelli, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Jankto; Ramirez, Quagliarella

How to watch Torino vs Sampdoria live in India?

The Torino vs Sampdoria game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 SD and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India. Fans can also log onto the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the Torino vs Sampdoria live stream online. For those who want to follow the live scores, team news and real-time updates, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Torino vs Sampdoria prediction

According to our Torino vs Sampdoria prediction, the game will end in a draw.

Image Credits: Torino Instagram, UC Sampdoria Instagram