Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Vs Belshina Live Streaming Details, Team News And Predicted XIs

Football News

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina: Belshina played against Minsk in their opening match of the Belarusian Premier League season. Read more for detailed info.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino host Belshina on a Matchday 2 clash in the Belarusian Premier League season. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino are on the sixth spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table with a win in the only game played in the season so far. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have secured the only three points in the season after winning 1-0 FC Shakhtyor. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have a goal difference on 1. 

As for the Bekshina, they are on the 15th spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table. Belshina lost their first game of the Belarusian Premier League season. Belshina played against Minsk in their opening match of the Belarusian Premier League season. Minsk scored thrice to win the clash against Belshina. Belshina have a goal difference of (-3)

Belarusian Premier League live: Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina

  1. Competition: Belarusian Premier League
  2. Game: Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina
  3. Date and Timing: March 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM IST
  4. Venue: Torpedo Stadium

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina team news: Key players

  1. D Yusov
  2. L Kovel 
  3. D Antilevski

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina team news

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina team news: Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino playing XI

V Bushma (GK), D Antilevski, V Gorbachik, A Khachaturyan, I Kukharchyk, Y Pavlyukovets, G Ramos, V Shcherbo, N Stepanov, V Ustinov, D Yashin

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina team news: Belshina playing XI

S Turanok (GK), A Bezhonov, P Bordukov, S Glebko, L Kovel, K Kuchinski, S Odeoibo, M Pysko, R Salimov, E Skoblikov, V Yasukevich

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina stats

  1. Torpedo Zhodino have managed to win thrice in their last five home games in the Belarusian Premier League).
  2. Torpedo Zhodino have successfully kept three clean sheets in their last five Belarusian Premier League home games.
  3. Torpedo Zhodino have scored more than two goals in two of their last four Belarusian Premier League home games.
  4. Belshina have been on the losing side in 8 of their last 12 Belarusian Premier League away games.
First Published:
