Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Vs Belshina Live Streaming Details, Team News And Predicted XIs

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino host Belshina on a Matchday 2 clash in the Belarusian Premier League season. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino are on the sixth spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table with a win in the only game played in the season so far. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have secured the only three points in the season after winning 1-0 FC Shakhtyor. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have a goal difference on 1.

As for the Bekshina, they are on the 15th spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table. Belshina lost their first game of the Belarusian Premier League season. Belshina played against Minsk in their opening match of the Belarusian Premier League season. Minsk scored thrice to win the clash against Belshina. Belshina have a goal difference of (-3)

Also Read | England Footballers Call For Social Distancing As Boris Johnson Declares National Lockdown

Belarusian Premier League live: Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina

Competition: Belarusian Premier League Game: Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina Date and Timing: March 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM IST Venue: Torpedo Stadium

Also Read | Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale's 'Stay At Home Challenge' Involves Golf And NOT Football

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina team news: Key players

D Yusov L Kovel D Antilevski

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Abs In Another Home Workout During Coronavirus Lockdown

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina team news

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina team news: Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino playing XI

V Bushma (GK), D Antilevski, V Gorbachik, A Khachaturyan, I Kukharchyk, Y Pavlyukovets, G Ramos, V Shcherbo, N Stepanov, V Ustinov, D Yashin

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Crosses 8 Years Of Becoming Fastest Player To Score 100 LaLiga Goals

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina team news: Belshina playing XI

S Turanok (GK), A Bezhonov, P Bordukov, S Glebko, L Kovel, K Kuchinski, S Odeoibo, M Pysko, R Salimov, E Skoblikov, V Yasukevich

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Belshina stats