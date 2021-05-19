TOT Vs AVL Dream11: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Aston Villa Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Matchday 37 of the ongoing Premier League season sees Tottenham Hotspur take on Aston Villa in their upcoming league match on Wednesday, May 19. The English domestic league fixture will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 6 PM BST(10:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at our TOT vs AVL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details.

🟣 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 𝟯 𝟳 🟣 #TOTAVL pic.twitter.com/bGeC04vzCq — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 19, 2021

TOT vs AVL Match Preview

Tottenham enters the match after registering a 2-0 win over Wolves with the London outfit finding itself slotted at the sixth position in the league table. Currently tied on points with West Ham, Ryan Mason's men will be hoping to walk away with three points and move closer towards securing European football for themselves next season.

Aston Villa on the other hand will head into the match after suffering a narrow 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace in their last outing. The visitors have faulted in recent times winning just two of their last 12 Premier League matches. Currently slotted 11th on the league table, the Claret and Blue will be hoping to pocket three points and register their 15th league win on the penultimate matchday of the English Premier League.

TOT vs AVL Playing 11

Tottenham Hotspur- Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Harry Kane

Aston Villa - Emiliano Martinez, Ahmed El Mohamady, Matt Targett, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Anwar El Ghazi, Ross Barkley, Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins

TOT vs AVL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Harry Kane or Jack Grealish

Vice-Captain - Ollie Watkins or Heung-min Son

TOT vs AVL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Emiliano Martinez

Defenders – Sergio Reguilon, Matt Targett, Toby Alderweireld, Tyrone Mings

Midfielders –John McGinn, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jack Grealish, Heung-min Son

Strikers –Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins

TOT vs AVL Dream11 Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a massive comfortable win over Aston Villa during their previous head-to-head meeting back in March earlier this year. Carlos Vinicius opened up the scoring for the match to hand the London outfit a narrow lead at the end of halftime as Spurs doubled their lead through a Harry Kane penalty at the 68th minute of the match and walk away with three points. While Ryan Mason's side will be hoping to replicate a similar result, Dean Smith's men will be looking to get their revenge against the London counterparts. Given the current form of both teams, we predict the match to end in a draw and expect both teams to split points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Aston Villa

Note: The above TOT vs AVL Dream11 prediction, TOT vs AVL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs AVL Dream11 Team and TOT vs AVL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result