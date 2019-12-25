TOT Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Thursday, December 26, 2019. The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Let us look at the TOT vs BHA Dream11 preview, top picks, predictions and other details of the match.

Also Read | Antonio Rudiger: Tottenham Hotspurs' Probe Into Alleged Racist Abuse 'inconclusive'

TOT vs BHA Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur were defeated by Chelsea at home in the previous Premier League match with a 2-0 scoreline. They are 7th on the points table, while Brighton are 13th on the League table. Brighton also lost against Sheffield United with a 1-0 scoreline in their previous clash.

TOT vs BHA Match Schedule

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2019

Time: 6 PM (IST)

Also Read | Antonio Rudiger Calls For Action Over 'racist Abuse', Says 'shame That Racism Exists'

TOT vs BHA Top Picks

Harry Kane has scored nine goals in the Premier League along with two assists this season. Dele Alli has been in good form with five goals and two assists in the competition. Neal Maupay has scored seven goals and is a likely threat for the Spurs defence.

TOT vs BHA Dream11 Likely Playing XIs

TOT: Paulo Gazzaniga, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane (c)

BHA: Mathew Ryan, Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn (c), Aaron Mooy, Dale Stephens, Davy Propper; Pascal Gros, Neil Maupay, Aaron Connolly

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspurs Promise 'strong Action' After Alleged Racist Incident

TOT vs BHA Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-captain: Dan Burn

TOT vs BHA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Adam Webster, Dan Burn

Midfielders: Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Pascal Gros

Forwards: Harry Kane, Neil Maupay, Aaron Connolly

TOT vs BHA Dream11 Prediction

Tottenham are the favourites to win against Brighton.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read | Son Heung-min Receives 3 Red Cards In 2019 Which Is More Than Any Other Player Since 2010