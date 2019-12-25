TOT Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Thursday, December 26, 2019. The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Let us look at the TOT vs BHA Dream11 preview, top picks, predictions and other details of the match.
Also Read | Antonio Rudiger: Tottenham Hotspurs' Probe Into Alleged Racist Abuse 'inconclusive'
Tottenham Hotspur were defeated by Chelsea at home in the previous Premier League match with a 2-0 scoreline. They are 7th on the points table, while Brighton are 13th on the League table. Brighton also lost against Sheffield United with a 1-0 scoreline in their previous clash.
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur stadium
Date: Thursday, December 26, 2019
Time: 6 PM (IST)
Also Read | Antonio Rudiger Calls For Action Over 'racist Abuse', Says 'shame That Racism Exists'
Harry Kane has scored nine goals in the Premier League along with two assists this season. Dele Alli has been in good form with five goals and two assists in the competition. Neal Maupay has scored seven goals and is a likely threat for the Spurs defence.
TOT: Paulo Gazzaniga, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane (c)
BHA: Mathew Ryan, Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn (c), Aaron Mooy, Dale Stephens, Davy Propper; Pascal Gros, Neil Maupay, Aaron Connolly
Also Read | Tottenham Hotspurs Promise 'strong Action' After Alleged Racist Incident
Captain: Harry Kane
Vice-captain: Dan Burn
Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Adam Webster, Dan Burn
Midfielders: Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Pascal Gros
Forwards: Harry Kane, Neil Maupay, Aaron Connolly
Tottenham are the favourites to win against Brighton.
Also Read | Son Heung-min Receives 3 Red Cards In 2019 Which Is More Than Any Other Player Since 2010