TOT Vs BRE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Carabao Cup Semi-final Preview

London club Tottenham Hotspur will play against Championship side Brentford in the League Cup semi-final in their next fixture. The League Cup tie is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 6, with kick-off at 1:15 AM IST. Let's have a look at TOT vs BRE Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11 alongside other information on this thrilling encounter.

Jose Mourinho'sTottenham Hotspur qualified for the semi-finals of the League Cup following a comfortable win against Stoke City in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Goals from Gareth Bale, Ben Davies, and Harry Kane helped the London based club register an easy 3-1 win in the knock out stages of the tournament.

Brentford on the other hand, surprised everyone as they defeated Premier League side Newcastle United and progressed to the semi-final of the League Cup. Joshua Da Silva's goal was the only difference between the two contenders as the Championship side marched into the latter stages of the tournament. They have also defeated other Premier League sides in West Bromwich Albion, Fulham, and Southampton, in their journey to the final 4 of the League Cup.

TOT vs BRE Dream11 team news

Jose Mourinho will miss the services of Giovani Lo Celso and Gareth Bale as the duo is unavailable nursing their respective injuries. Steve Bergwijn also remains doubtful following an injury to his groin. Tottenham defender Matt Doherty was sent off for a poor challenge against Premier League rivals Leeds and remains suspended following the red card in that game.

Brentford on the other hand walk into the match with a relatively bigger squad as they have plenty of players to choose from. Apart from Shandon Baptiste and Mads Rasmussen, Thomas Frank has all of his players available and in contention to start the game.

TOT vs BRE Playing 11

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane

Brentford: David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry, Henrik Dalsgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Joshua Da Silva, Bryan Mbuemo, Sergio Canos, Ivan Toney

TOT vs BRE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Henrik Dalsgaard, Eric Dier, Rico Henry, Serge Aurier

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Joshua Da Silva, Mathias Jensen

Forwards: Harry Kane, Bryan Mbuemo, Heung-Min Son

TOT vs BRE Dream11 team Top Picks

Captain: Harry Kane or Joshua Da Silva

Vice-Captain: Heung-Min Son or Mathias Jensen

TOT vs BRE Match Prediction

Note: The above TOT vs BRE Dream11 prediction, TOT vs BRE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, TOT vs BRE Dream11 team and TOT vs BRE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result