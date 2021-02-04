TOT Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) and Chelsea (CHE) will clash in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Thursday, February 4 at 8:00 PM local time (Friday, February 5 at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Here is our TOT vs CHE Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOT vs CHE Dream11 team.

TOT vs CHE Dream11 prediction and preview

Tottenham Hotspur will enter the game with back to back losses to Liverpool and Brighton, respectively. Chelsea, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four Premier League outings against Spurs. However, Mourinho’s team are still ahead of Chelsea in the current Premier League standings. While Tottenham are at the seventh spot with nine wins and five loses (six draws), Chelsea are at the tenth spot with a win-loss record of 9-6 (six draws).

TOT vs CHE Dream11 team and schedule

England time and date: Thursday, February 4 at 8:00 PM

Indian time and date: Friday, February 5 at 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TOT vs CHE probable playing 11

Tottenham Hotspur probable playing 11

Toby Alderweireld, Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Matt Doherty, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min, Carlos Vinicius

Chelsea probable playing 11

Cesar Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Antonio Rudiger, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

TOT vs CHE Dream11 team, top picks

Tottenham Hotspur: Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Son Heung-Min

Chelsea: Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Timo Werner

TOT vs CHE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Forwards: Son Heung-Min, Carlos Vinicius, Timo Werner

TOT vs CHE Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above TOT vs CHE Dream11 prediction, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team, probable TOT vs CHE playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs CHE Dream11 team and TOT vs CHE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

