TOT Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) and Chelsea (CHE) will clash in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Thursday, February 4 at 8:00 PM local time (Friday, February 5 at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Here is our TOT vs CHE Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOT vs CHE Dream11 team.
Tottenham Hotspur will enter the game with back to back losses to Liverpool and Brighton, respectively. Chelsea, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four Premier League outings against Spurs. However, Mourinho’s team are still ahead of Chelsea in the current Premier League standings. While Tottenham are at the seventh spot with nine wins and five loses (six draws), Chelsea are at the tenth spot with a win-loss record of 9-6 (six draws).
Toby Alderweireld, Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Matt Doherty, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min, Carlos Vinicius
Cesar Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Antonio Rudiger, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to win the game.
