TOT Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Carabao Cup Live

Tottenham (TOT) take on Chelsea (CHE) in Round 4 of the Carabao Cup this week as they look to get back on the horse after a disappointing Premier League weekend. TOT vs CHE live action will kick off on Tuesday night, September 29 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Here's a look at our TOT vs CHE Dream11 prediction, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
Both the teams come into the game on the back of draws in the Premier League. While Chelsea drew 3-3 away to West Brom, Tottenham’s home match with Newcastle United ended 1-1. Chelsea will be looking to build on their Carabao Cup Round 3 performance where they defeated Barnsley 6-0. The match could see new signings Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy make their first starts for Chelsea.
Tottenham, on the other hand, have a congested fixture list to deal with. TOT vs CHE live action is their second in a run of three games in five days. The tight schedule could see Jose Mourinho play a heavily changed squad in the Carabao Cup. Chelsea will go into the game as favourites, having defeated Tottenham in their last four games in all competitions.
What a strike! 🔥@MarcosAlonso03 in our last outing v Tottenham! #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/6kumpmM5do— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 29, 2020
Tottenham: Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Gedson Fernandes, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso; Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura
Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley; Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goalkeeper: Joe Hart
Defenders: Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta
Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Steven Bergwijn (VC), Lucas Moura, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi
Forward: Olivier Giroud (C)
Tottenham: Lucas Moura, Joe Hart, Steven Bergwijn
Chelsea: Olivier Giroud, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi
According to our TOT vs CHE match prediction, Chelsea will be the favourites to win the match.