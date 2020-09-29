TOT Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Carabao Cup Live

Tottenham (TOT) take on Chelsea (CHE) in Round 4 of the Carabao Cup this week as they look to get back on the horse after a disappointing Premier League weekend. TOT vs CHE live action will kick off on Tuesday night, September 29 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Here's a look at our TOT vs CHE Dream11 prediction, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

TOT vs CHE Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams come into the game on the back of draws in the Premier League. While Chelsea drew 3-3 away to West Brom, Tottenham’s home match with Newcastle United ended 1-1. Chelsea will be looking to build on their Carabao Cup Round 3 performance where they defeated Barnsley 6-0. The match could see new signings Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy make their first starts for Chelsea.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have a congested fixture list to deal with. TOT vs CHE live action is their second in a run of three games in five days. The tight schedule could see Jose Mourinho play a heavily changed squad in the Carabao Cup. Chelsea will go into the game as favourites, having defeated Tottenham in their last four games in all competitions.

TOT vs CHE playing 11 (Probable)

Tottenham: Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Gedson Fernandes, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso; Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley; Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi

TOT vs CHE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart

Defenders: Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Steven Bergwijn (VC), Lucas Moura, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Forward: Olivier Giroud (C)

We've got a special quiz for you ahead of our trip to Tottenham... 😉 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 28, 2020

TOT vs CHE Dream11 team, top picks

Tottenham: Lucas Moura, Joe Hart, Steven Bergwijn

Chelsea: Olivier Giroud, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi

TOT vs CHE live: TOT vs CHE match prediction

According to our TOT vs CHE match prediction, Chelsea will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The above TOT vs CHE Dream11 match prediction, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs CHE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Tottenham Instagram, Chelsea Instagram