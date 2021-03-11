TOT Vs DIZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Europa League 2021 Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb in their upcoming UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday. The first leg of this Round of 16 tie is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on March 11 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Friday, March 12) according to IST. Let's have a look at the TOT vs DIZ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

TOT vs DIZ live: TOT vs DIZ Dream11 match preview

Tottenham Hotspur walk into the match following a fantastic run of form that sees Jose Mourinho's side start this game on the back of four consecutive victories. Apart from the wins, the London outfit has been on a roll and going through a purple patch in front of the goal as they have scored 4+ goals in the last three of their last four matches. They advanced into the round of 16 clash after recording massive wins over Wolfsberger AC qualifying by an 8-1 aggregate and will be hoping to carry on the similar form on Thursday.

Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, booked a slot into the UEFA Europa League round of 16 after knocking out Russian side Krasnodar by a 4-2 aggregate in the round of 32. The Croatian outfit walk into the game brimming with confidence as they have pulled up a string of impressive performances. Unbeaten since the last week of January, the visitors have registered eight back-to-back wins before this clash and will give the London outfit a run for their money. They will focus on scoring crucial away goals before hosting the London outfit in the reverse leg.

TOT vs DIZ Playing 11 (predicted)

Tottenham Hotspur- Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Matt Doherty, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane.

Dinamo Zagreb- Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol, Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Luka Ivanusec, Arijan Ademi, Krisijan Jakic, Mislav Orsic, Lovro Majer, Bruno Petkovic.

TOT vs DIZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris

Defenders – Josko Gvardiol, Ben Davies, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Matt Doherty

Midfielders - Lucas Moura, Luka Ivanusec, Dele Alli, Lovro Majer

Strikers - Harry Kane, Bruno Petkovic

TOT vs DIZ Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Harry Kane or Lovro Majer

Vice-Captain- Bruno Petkovic or Dele Alli

TOT vs DIZ Match Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to take full advantage of playing their first leg at home. Not only will Jose Mourinho focus on not only avoid conceding an away goal but also pressurize Dinamo Zagreb's defense. The Portuguese manager is expected to play a full-strength team and will plan to have a foot in the next stage of the Europa League before playing the second leg.

Prediction- Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Note: The above TOT vs DIZ Dream11 prediction, TOT vs DIZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs DIZ Dream11 Team and TOT vs DIZ Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.