TOT Vs EVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Tottenham host Everton to cap off Matchday 33 this week. Tottenham and Everton are in similar positions in the Premier League table, with the clubs placed in 10th and 11th respectively. Here is the TOT vs EVE Dream11 prediction, TOT vs EVE Dream11 team news, TOT vs EVE Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

Also Read: Tottenham Vs Everton Live Stream, Team News, Premier League Preview

TOT vs EVE Dream11 prediction: TOT vs EVE Dream11 schedule

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Monday, July 6 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers)

Monday, July 6 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) Time: 12:30 AM IST

Also Read: Mourinho Says Dele Alli In Doubt For Tottenham's Match Against Everton

TOT vs EVE Dream11 prediction and preview

Spurs will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, having lost 3-1 to Sheffield United last time out. The club has found themselves in a poor run of form since the Premier League restart, managing to win just one game. Everton, on the other hand, come into the Tottenham vs Everton game on the back of a morale-boosting victory against Leicester City.

Also Read: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

TOT vs EVE Dream11 prediction: Squads for TOT vs EVE Dream11 team

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Everton (EVE): Jordan Pickford, Maarten Stekelenburg, Leighton Baines, Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Djibril Sidibé, Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Morgan Schneiderlin, Bernard, André Gomes, Tom Davies, Cuco Martina, Dennis Adeniran, Anthony Gordon, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Moise Kean, Oumar Niasse, Beni Baningime

TOT vs EVE Dream11 team: Predicted playing XI

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Lamela, Son; Kane

Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Lamela, Son; Kane Everton: Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

TOT vs EVE Dream11 prediction: TOT vs EVE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pickford

Pickford Defenders: Digne, Keane, Davies, Alderweireld

Digne, Keane, Davies, Alderweireld Midfielders: A Gomes, S Bergwijn, Son, Sigurdsson

A Gomes, S Bergwijn, Son, Sigurdsson Forwards: Richarlison (VC), H Kane (C)

TOT vs EVE Dream11 prediction: TOT vs EVE Dream11 top picks

Tottenham: H Kane, Son, S Betgwijn

H Kane, Son, S Betgwijn Everton: Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Gomes

TOT vs EVE Dream11 prediction

Tottenham are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The TOT vs EVE Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The TOT vs EVE Dream11 team selection and TOT vs EVE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/everton, instagram/spursoffical