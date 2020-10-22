TOT Vs LAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Tottenham will begin their UEFA Europa League campaign this week as they welcome LASK to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham have been on a great run of form in recent weeks expect for their slip-up against West Ham. LASK, on the other hand, have gone about winning two of their first four games in the Austrian League. The UEL clash between the two sides will be played on Thursday, October 22 (October 23 in India) at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our TOT vs LAK Dream11 prediction, TOT vs LAK Dream11 team and the probable TOT vs LAK playing 11.

TOT vs LAK live: TOT vs LAK Dream11 prediction and preview

Tottenham will be tough opponents for LASK. The home team have been in great shape in the Premier League and will to carry that form into the Europa League. LASK, though, have the ability and will need to build up their play smartly and patiently against Jose Mourinho’s side.

Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga will both be missing in action for Spurs. However, there is some good news with Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso back in training. Based on recent form, our TOT vs LAK Dream11 prediction is a Tottenham win.

Who starts against LASK?



Pick your team using #MySpursXI for a chance to win a FUT item signed by Carlos Vinicius! 🙌@EASPORTSFIFA ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid Legend Takes A Dig A Barcelona Forward Griezmann Ahead Of El Clasico

TOT vs LAK live: Tottenham Hotspur vs LASK Head-to-Head

Today's encounter will be of the very first meeting between the two sides. LASK have very recently played English opposition when they faced an aggregate defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the last 16 of this competition last season.

Also Read | Napoli Vs AZ Alkmaar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

TOT vs LAK Dream11 prediction: Probable TOT vs LAK playing 11

Tottenham probable 11 - Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Carlos Vinicius, Gareth Bale

- Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Carlos Vinicius, Gareth Bale LASK probable 11 - Alexander Schlagel, Christian Ramsebner, Petar Filipovic, Philipp Weisinger, Reinhold Ranftl, James Holland, Peter Michori, Rene Renner, Andreas Gruber, Husein Balic, Marko Raguz

Also Read | RPD Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

TOT vs LAK live: Top picks for TOT vs LAK Dream11 team

TOT vs LAK live: Tottenham top picks

Carlos Vinicius

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg

TOT vs LAK live: LASK top picks

Richard Strebinger

Marko Raguz

TOT vs LAK Dream11 prediction: TOT vs LAK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alexander Schlagel

Defenders - Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Petar Filipovic, Ben Davies

Midfielders - Reinhold Ranftl,Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (VC)

Forwards - Marko Raguz, Carlos Vinicius (C), Gareth Bale

Also Read | Candace Parker And Daughter Lailaa Become Co-owners Of New NWSL Team Angel City FC

Note: The above TOT vs LAK Dream11 prediction, TOT vs LAK Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs LAK Dream11 team and TOT vs LAK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Tottenham Instagram