TOT Vs LAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Quick links:
Tottenham will begin their UEFA Europa League campaign this week as they welcome LASK to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham have been on a great run of form in recent weeks expect for their slip-up against West Ham. LASK, on the other hand, have gone about winning two of their first four games in the Austrian League. The UEL clash between the two sides will be played on Thursday, October 22 (October 23 in India) at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our TOT vs LAK Dream11 prediction, TOT vs LAK Dream11 team and the probable TOT vs LAK playing 11.
Tottenham will be tough opponents for LASK. The home team have been in great shape in the Premier League and will to carry that form into the Europa League. LASK, though, have the ability and will need to build up their play smartly and patiently against Jose Mourinho’s side.
Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga will both be missing in action for Spurs. However, there is some good news with Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso back in training. Based on recent form, our TOT vs LAK Dream11 prediction is a Tottenham win.
Who starts against LASK?— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2020
Pick your team using #MySpursXI for a chance to win a FUT item signed by Carlos Vinicius! 🙌@EASPORTSFIFA ⚪️ #COYS
Also Read | Real Madrid Legend Takes A Dig A Barcelona Forward Griezmann Ahead Of El Clasico
Today's encounter will be of the very first meeting between the two sides. LASK have very recently played English opposition when they faced an aggregate defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the last 16 of this competition last season.
MATCHDAY⚽️🎉— LASK English🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@LASK_eng) October 22, 2020
Tonight
2️⃣0️⃣:0️⃣0️⃣ BST/ 1️⃣5️⃣:0️⃣0️⃣ET
London 🇬🇧@EuropaLeague
Vs. @SpursOfficial #UEL #TogetherWeAreLASK pic.twitter.com/xuOjVDb1md
Also Read | Napoli Vs AZ Alkmaar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live
Also Read | RPD Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live
TOT vs LAK live: Tottenham top picks
TOT vs LAK live: LASK top picks
Goalkeeper - Alexander Schlagel
Defenders - Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Petar Filipovic, Ben Davies
Midfielders - Reinhold Ranftl,Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (VC)
Forwards - Marko Raguz, Carlos Vinicius (C), Gareth Bale
Also Read | Candace Parker And Daughter Lailaa Become Co-owners Of New NWSL Team Angel City FC