TOT Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are set to play each other on Matchday 20 of the ongoing Premier League on Thursday. The match is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on January 28 with kick-off at 1: 30 AM (Friday, January 29) according to IST. Let’s look at TOT vs LIV Dream11 prediction and playing 11 among other match details of this PL encounter.

The Reds of Merseyside walk into the game following a knock out of the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester United. The loss to United was their second straight defeat as Liverpool have now lost three and drawn one match in their last five competitive outings. The defending English champions have been poor since the start of 2021 as they are yet to register a single league win this month. Their only win in January came against Aston Villa’s B side in the previous round of the FA Cup. Currently, Jurgen Klopp’s men are slotted 5th in the Premier League table with 34 points to their name. With Spurs just one point behind them, the Reds will see this match as an opportunity to widen the gap to get back to winning ways.

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand are currently on a great run as Jose Mourinho’s men have pulled off a string of impressive performances, registering five wins in their last six matches. Their latest outing saw the Lilywhites feature in the 4th round of the FA Cup where they defeated Wycombe Wanderers by a 4-1 margin. Breathing down Liverpool’s neck, Spurs are slotted 6th in the Premier League table and are only one point away from their Thursday night opponents. The hosts of this match are very much in the top-four race and will be looking to continue on their positive momentum and register a massive win over the defending Premier League champions.

TOT vs LIV Playing 11

Tottenham- Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane

Liverpool- Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

TOT vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper-Hugo Lloris

Defenders- Andy Robertson, Sergio Reguilon, Fabinho, Eric Dier

Midfielders- Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum

Strikers- Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane

TOT vs LIV Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Harry Kane or Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain- Sadio Mane or Steven Bergwijn

TOT vs LIV Match Prediction

Both the teams are well-matched on paper and are likely to cancel each other out in this game as we predict a draw as the result of this Premier League encounter.

Prediction Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Liverpool

Note: The above TOT vs LIV Dream11 prediction, TOT vs LIV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs LIV Dream11 Team and TOT vs LIV Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.