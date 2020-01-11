TOT Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Tottenham Hotspur will host league-leaders Liverpool on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Still winless in 2020, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is struggling to maintain the balance of his side after being struck with so many injuries.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue their strong march towards their first Premier League title. Keep reading for the match preview, team news and TOT vs LIV Dream11 predictions.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2020

Time: 11:00 PM IST

A memorable trip to @SpursOfficial from 2013 👌



Enjoy extended highlights of our fantastic 5-0 win 🙌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RMYRp0qKJG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Makes The Press Google What Position Jose Mourinho Played In His Career

TOT vs LIV team preview

Tottenham occupy the 7th place in the Premier League table, having accrued 30 points in 21 games. Spurs are six points behind 4th-placed Chelsea and will need to up their game to catch up with them. Harry Kane's injury comes as a major blow to Mourinho's side ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool.

Tottenham win-loss record: DLDWL

Speaking of Liverpool, they have been by far the best side in the English top-flight this season. Unbeaten after 20 games, the Reds have 58 points with 19 wins and one draw. However, against a familiar foe in Jose Mourinho, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would have to be on his toes to get all the three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool win-loss record: WWWWW

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 2-1 when the sides met back in October at Anfield.

Also Read | Palace Signs Cenk Tosun On Loan From Everton

TOT vs LIV Dream11 team news

Tottenham Hotspur: Ben Davies (ankle), Danny Rose (calf), Harry Kane (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (elbow), Moussa Sissoko (ligament tear), Tanguy Ndombele (hip)

Liverpool: Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Fabinho (ankle), James Milner (hamstring), Joel Matip (knee), Naby Keita (groin), Nathaniel Clyne (cruciate ligament), Xherdan Shaqiri (hamstring)

Also Read | Man Utd Owners Glazers' Take On Selling Club Amid Financial Struggles

TOT vs LIV Dream11 predicted line-ups

TOT vs LIV Dream11: Tottenham

Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son

TOT vs LIV Dream11: Liverpool

Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Also Read | Son Heung-min Wins Premier League Goal Of The Month Award For THAT Brilliant Goal

TOT vs LIV Dream11 top picks

Captain: Sadio Mane

Vice-Captain: Trent Alexander-Arnold

TOT vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Serge Aurier

Midfielders: Sadio Mane, Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso, Jordan Henderson

Attackers: Mohamed Salah, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son

TOT vs LIV Dream11 prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Liverpool

Note: These predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.