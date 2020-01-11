TOT Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Tottenham Hotspur will host league-leaders Liverpool on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Still winless in 2020, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is struggling to maintain the balance of his side after being struck with so many injuries.
Meanwhile, Liverpool continue their strong march towards their first Premier League title. Keep reading for the match preview, team news and TOT vs LIV Dream11 predictions.
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Date: Saturday, January 11, 2020
Time: 11:00 PM IST
Tottenham occupy the 7th place in the Premier League table, having accrued 30 points in 21 games. Spurs are six points behind 4th-placed Chelsea and will need to up their game to catch up with them. Harry Kane's injury comes as a major blow to Mourinho's side ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool.
Tottenham win-loss record: DLDWL
Speaking of Liverpool, they have been by far the best side in the English top-flight this season. Unbeaten after 20 games, the Reds have 58 points with 19 wins and one draw. However, against a familiar foe in Jose Mourinho, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would have to be on his toes to get all the three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Liverpool win-loss record: WWWWW
Liverpool won the reverse fixture 2-1 when the sides met back in October at Anfield.
Tottenham Hotspur: Ben Davies (ankle), Danny Rose (calf), Harry Kane (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (elbow), Moussa Sissoko (ligament tear), Tanguy Ndombele (hip)
Liverpool: Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Fabinho (ankle), James Milner (hamstring), Joel Matip (knee), Naby Keita (groin), Nathaniel Clyne (cruciate ligament), Xherdan Shaqiri (hamstring)
Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son
Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah
Captain: Sadio Mane
Vice-Captain: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker
Defenders: Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Serge Aurier
Midfielders: Sadio Mane, Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso, Jordan Henderson
Attackers: Mohamed Salah, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Liverpool
