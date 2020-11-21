TOT Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Quick links:
Manchester City travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur as club football resumes after the international break. The fixture will be played on Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our TOT vs MCI Dream11 prediction, TOT vs MCI Dream11 team and the probable TOT vs MCI playing 11.
Pep Guardiola will be hoping to celebrate signing a contract extension with a win, while Jose Mourinho will fancy his team’s chances of extending the winning run this weekend. In terms of team news Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele and Erik Lamela are injured, while Matt Doherty tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and will miss the game for Tottenham.
For Manchester City, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho are ruled out with Raheem Sterling and Aguero facing late fitness test ahead of the big clash. Jose Mourinho has a tough schedule ahead with six of Tottenham's next seven league games coming against teams from the top eight last season - Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Based on recent form, our TOT vs MCI match prediction is a tight game ending in a 1-1 draw.
A big showdown in London awaits! ⚽️— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 21, 2020
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/DmG2sGrmCh
Also Read | NEW Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview
Manchester City have won 63 games, while Tottenham have won 62 games played out between the two sides. The sides have also played out 36 draws.
⛔ 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐎 ⛔ #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/Eq8Oq0yjS6— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2020
Also Read | NEUFC Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live
TOT vs MCI live: Tottenham top picks
TOT vs MCI live: Manchester City top picks
Also Read | Pep Guardiola Fuels Lionel Messi Transfer Speculation, Says Barcelona Star Is 'unsettled'
Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris
Defenders - Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier
Midfielders - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne (VC)
Forwards - Gareth Bale (C), Son Heung-Min, Ferran Torres
Also Read | Erling Haaland Crowned Golden Boy 2020 Winner, Dortmund Star’s Outrageous Stats Score Win