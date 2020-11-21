TOT Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Manchester City travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur as club football resumes after the international break. The fixture will be played on Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our TOT vs MCI Dream11 prediction, TOT vs MCI Dream11 team and the probable TOT vs MCI playing 11.

TOT vs MCI live: TOT vs MCI Dream11 prediction and preview

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to celebrate signing a contract extension with a win, while Jose Mourinho will fancy his team’s chances of extending the winning run this weekend. In terms of team news Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele and Erik Lamela are injured, while Matt Doherty tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and will miss the game for Tottenham.

For Manchester City, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho are ruled out with Raheem Sterling and Aguero facing late fitness test ahead of the big clash. Jose Mourinho has a tough schedule ahead with six of Tottenham's next seven league games coming against teams from the top eight last season - Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Based on recent form, our TOT vs MCI match prediction is a tight game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Also Read | NEW Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

TOT vs MCI live: Tottenham vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have won 63 games, while Tottenham have won 62 games played out between the two sides. The sides have also played out 36 draws.

Also Read | NEUFC Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live

TOT vs MCI Dream11 prediction: Probable TOT vs MCI playing 11

Tottenham probable 11 - Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Giovanni Lo Celso, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

Manchester City probable 11 -Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

TOT vs MCI live: Top picks for TOT vs MCI Dream11 team

TOT vs MCI live: Tottenham top picks

Gareth Bale

Son Heung-Min

TOT vs MCI live: Manchester City top picks

Kevin De Bruyne

Ferran Torres

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Fuels Lionel Messi Transfer Speculation, Says Barcelona Star Is 'unsettled'

TOT vs MCI Dream11 prediction: TOT vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris

Defenders - Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier

Midfielders - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne (VC)

Forwards - Gareth Bale (C), Son Heung-Min, Ferran Torres

Also Read | Erling Haaland Crowned Golden Boy 2020 Winner, Dortmund Star’s Outrageous Stats Score Win

Note: The above TOT vs MCI Dream11 prediction, TOT vs MCI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs MCI Dream11 team and TOT vs MCI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Tottenham, Manchester City Twitter