TOT Vs MIDD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Football News

TOT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction: Tottenham Hotspur host Middlesbrough in their English FA Cup third-round replay at the Tottenham Stadium on January 14, 2019.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
tot vs midd dream11

Tottenham Hotspur have been inconsistent in the last couple of weeks. They will hope to bring the squad morale up with a win against Middlesbrough in their FA Cup third-round replay. Erik Lamela could be given a chance in the FA Cup tie but Harry Kane, Lloris, Sissoko, Ben Davies and Tanguy Ndombele all remain sidelined. The pressure will be on Jose Mourinho and Co. to secure a spot in the next knockout round. Here is the TOT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction and other squad updates.

Jose Mourinho wants nothing less than a win against Middlesbrough

TOT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction

TOT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction - Tottenham Hotspur

Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Joe Tanganga, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son

TOT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction - Middlesbrough

Tomas Mejias (GK), Jonathan Howson, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Djed Spence, Adam Clayton, George Saville, Hayden Coulson, Patrick Roberts, Ashley Fletcher, Marcus Tavernier

Jonathan Woodgate addresses the media ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

TOT vs MIDD Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Paulo Gazzaniga

Defenders: Japhet Tanganga, Jan Vertonghen, Paddy McNair

Midfielders: Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, Patrick Roberts

Forwards:  Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, Marcus Tavernier

TOT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction

Tottenham Hotspur will enter as favourites against Middlesbrough.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

