TOT Vs MIDD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Tottenham Hotspur have been inconsistent in the last couple of weeks. They will hope to bring the squad morale up with a win against Middlesbrough in their FA Cup third-round replay. Erik Lamela could be given a chance in the FA Cup tie but Harry Kane, Lloris, Sissoko, Ben Davies and Tanguy Ndombele all remain sidelined. The pressure will be on Jose Mourinho and Co. to secure a spot in the next knockout round. Here is the TOT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction and other squad updates.
"Everybody wants to win this beautiful competition."
Jose's pre-Middlesbrough press conference
Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Joe Tanganga, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son
Tomas Mejias (GK), Jonathan Howson, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Djed Spence, Adam Clayton, George Saville, Hayden Coulson, Patrick Roberts, Ashley Fletcher, Marcus Tavernier
Jonathan Woodgate speaks to the media ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup replay
Goalkeeper: Paulo Gazzaniga
Defenders: Japhet Tanganga, Jan Vertonghen, Paddy McNair
Midfielders: Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, Patrick Roberts
Forwards: Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, Marcus Tavernier
Tottenham Hotspur will enter as favourites against Middlesbrough.