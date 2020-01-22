TOT Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And Match Details

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Norwich City who are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table on January 22, 2019 (January 23 1:00 AM IST). Jose Mourinho's boys will hope to bounce back from a goalless draw against Watford last weekend. They'll aim to pick up all three points against Norwich on Wednesday night. The Canaries will be eager to pull off an upset against their strong opponents as they continue to battle hard to remain in the English top-flight next season. Here is the TOT vs NOR Dream11 prediction and possible starting line-ups for both teams.

Alderweireld hopes to bounce back with a win against Norwich after Watford draw

"We didn’t concede too many chances against a team in a very good moment and with a little more luck, especially with the last action, we could have won."@AlderweireldTob reflects on Watford draw and looks ahead to Wednesday's game against Norwich.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2020

TOT vs NOR Dream11 prediction

TOT vs NOR Dream11 prediction - Tottenham Hotspur possible playing 11

Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), JaphetTanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Ryan Sessegnon; Gedson Fernandes, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son

TOT vs NOR Dream11 prediction - Norwich City possible playing 11

Tim Krul (GK), Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley, Sam Byram, Alexander Tettey, Kenny McLean, Mario Vrancic, Ondrej Duda, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Norwich coach offers squad injury update ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

💬 DF: It's too early to say with Emi. He was on the training pitch today but he couldn't sprint. He will also probably be out for the FA Cup game but hopefully back for the next league game. pic.twitter.com/dFQKDPcsM0 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 21, 2020

TOT vs NOR Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Paulo Gazzaniga

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier, Ryan Sessegnon, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Dele Alli (VC), Todd Cantwell, Alexander Tettey, Heung-Min Son (C), Lucas Moura

Forwards: Teemu Pukki

Tottenham Hotspur will start the match as favourites against Norwich.

Note - The TOT vs NOR Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

