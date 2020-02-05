TOT Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News And Other Match Details

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Southampton in FA Cup on February 5, 2020 (February 6 IST). The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Let us look at the TOT vs SOU Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

📋 ICYMI - The latest team news ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup encounter with Southampton.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2020

TOT vs SOU Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: February 5, 2020 (February 6 IST).

Time: 1.15 AM IST

TOT vs SOU Dream11 Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton will play in the replay game of the fourth round of the FA Cup. In the previous match, both sides scored one goal past each other. Heung-min Son and Hugo Lloris are the players to watch out for Tottenham, while Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond are the players to watch out for Southampton.

TOT vs SOU Dream11 Last five matches

Tottenham Hotspur: LWDWD

Southampton: WWLWD

TOT vs SOU Dream11 Teams

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ryan Sessegnon; Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier; Eric Lamela, Gedson Fernandes, Heung-min Son; Lucas Moura

Southampton: Angus Gunn; Yan Valery, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand; ofiane Boufal, Orial Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nathan Redmond; Che Adams, Michael Obafemi

TOT vs SOU Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Heung-min Son

Vice-captain: Eric Lamela

TOT vs SOU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Ryan Bertrand, Ryan Sessegnon

Midfielders: Eric Lamela, Nathan Redmond, Orial Romeu

Forwards: Heung-min Son, Michael Obafemi, Lucas Moura

TOT vs SOU Dream11 Match Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to win the match against Southampton.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

