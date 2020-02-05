TOT Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News And Other Match Details

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Southampton in FA Cup on February 5, 2020 (February 6 IST). The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Let us look at the TOT vs SOU Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
📋 ICYMI - The latest team news ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup encounter with Southampton.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2020
Also Read | Gareth Bale will not join Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid, reveals agent
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: February 5, 2020 (February 6 IST).
Time: 1.15 AM IST
Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton will play in the replay game of the fourth round of the FA Cup. In the previous match, both sides scored one goal past each other. Heung-min Son and Hugo Lloris are the players to watch out for Tottenham, while Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond are the players to watch out for Southampton.
Also Read | Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic makes a bold admission about his abysmal run of form
Tottenham Hotspur: LWDWD
Southampton: WWLWD
Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ryan Sessegnon; Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier; Eric Lamela, Gedson Fernandes, Heung-min Son; Lucas Moura
Southampton: Angus Gunn; Yan Valery, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand; ofiane Boufal, Orial Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nathan Redmond; Che Adams, Michael Obafemi
Also Read | Eric Abidal lashes out at Xavi and former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde
Captain: Heung-min Son
Vice-captain: Eric Lamela
Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris
Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Ryan Bertrand, Ryan Sessegnon
Midfielders: Eric Lamela, Nathan Redmond, Orial Romeu
Forwards: Heung-min Son, Michael Obafemi, Lucas Moura
Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to win the match against Southampton.
Also Read | Lionel Messi has been playing through pain at Barcelona, claim Spanish reports