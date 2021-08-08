Tottenham Agree Deal For Lautaro Martinez As Harry Kane's Exit Seems Inevitable: Report

With rumours of Harry Kane's exit from Tottenham increasing by the day, it seems like Nuno Espirito Santos' side has already begun its hunt for alternate options. Kane has been strongly linked with Manchester City ever since the Spurs striker reportedly told the club that he was no longer interested in continuing with them. As a result, Tottenham are now looking at Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez as an option, and if reports are to be believed, it seems an agreement has been reached. After Tottenham's 1-0 victory against Arsenal in the Mind Series, coach Nuno gave an update on Kane's situation and answered the rumours of Spurs potentially signing Martinez instead.

Nuno Espirito Santos says 'Harry is with us'

Amid Manchester City links, Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santos said that he will speak with Harry Kane "as soon as possible. "Harry is with us," said Nuno after Spurs' 1-0 friendly win against Arsenal on Sunday. He added, "He has to quarantine at The Lodge but he has already done his first day with the sports scientists, but he is with us. I will speak with Harry as soon as possible."

Nuno Espirito Santos answers Lautaro Martinez rumours

According to reports, Tottenham have agreed to a £60m plus fee with Inter Milan for Lautaro Martinez this summer transfer window. The Argentine striker was in top form in the Serie A last season as he scored 17 goals in just 38 league appearances to help win the Scudetto. Despite the rumours of Tottenham signing Martinez, Nuno is not willing to speak about players of other clubs. When asked about the rumours, Nuno replied, "I will not speak about any player. I will only speak about my players, Tottenham players, nothing else."

Pep Guardiola openly admits of interest in signing Harry Kane

In a recent press conference, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola openly admitted in his side's interest to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer after reports emerged that the English number nine wanted to leave the club. Speaking on the possibility of signing the Spurs captain, Pep said, "He (Kane) is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, it is finished."