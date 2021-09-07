Tottenham And Chelsea To Play World's First Net-zero Carbon Football Match On September 19

Tottenham Hotspur will take on rivals Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 19 in the world's first net-zero football match. The North London club have teamed up with Sky and COP26 to encourage fans, players and staff to take sustainable actions throughout the day. It is believed that the club will attempt to reduce emissions and carbon footprint via reforestation projects.

In order for Tottenham vs Chelsea to be a net-zero carbon football match, the North London club will require to minimize day emissions. These steps will include minimizing energy used to power the game, travel, and also food options at the stadium. For example, fans can be asked to utilize public transport or even cycle to the match. As for food, plant-based items can be used.

Tottenham and Chelsea players to travel using sustainable ways

As per Sky News reports, Tottenham will travel to the match using a coach to reduce the number of cars on the road. Similarly, Chelsea has asked their staff to travel using sustainable ways as well. Meanwhile, the Blues team will also head to the stadium on a coach that uses biofuel. A biofuel is a form of renewable diesel that is produced from food waste products. Lastly, the players will be asked to drink water from cartons rather than using plastic bottles.

Tottenham chairman and COP26 president speak of initiative

Both Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and COP26 president Alok Sharma spoke of the reasons to become more sustainable. According to Sky News, Levy said, 'Tottenham Hotspur is passionate about our planet.' He added that several sustainable measures were already undertaken at the club. He also encouraged fans to take 'simple actions, highlighting that they could make a significant difference.

On the other hand, Sharma said that 'climate change affects every aspect of our lives,' including all sports. He then went on to stress the importance of taking care of the planet for 'future generations', stating that everyone is responsible for taking part in this initiative. The Tottenham vs Chelsea match will take place live on September 19 at 9:00 PM IST.