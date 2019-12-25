Tottenham Fails Appeal Against Heung-Min Son's Red Card

Tottenham have failed with their appeal against Heung-Min Son's red card received in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. The South Korean was dismissed in the second half of Sunday's loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Video Assistant Referee (VAR) showed him kicking out at Antonio Rudiger in retaliation to being fouled.

Red card appeal turned down

The club has been under focus for disciplinary issues in the last few days, with an incident involving racist gestures towards Antonio Rudiger and a cup being thrown at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Regarding the racist gestures, the club released a statement on Monday evening saying that they have not been able to find any conclusive evidence regarding the alleged racist incident that took place during the match against Chelsea on Sunday evening. The club specified that they will be continuing to investigate the incident and have hired experts to look into the same.

During the second half of the match, Rudiger pointed out to the referee and claimed that he had heard 'monkey chants' directed towards him. As per protocol, the referee paused the match and informed both the managers and made an announcement, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is a security announcement. Racism is interfering with the game,” took place over the stadium speakers.

The announcement was repeated twice and then the match continued.

In the other incident which involved Arrizabalaga, the club released a statement on Tuesday evening stating that they have found the person who committed the act and that punishment had been served.

The statement read, "We can confirm that we have identified and issued an immediate ban to the individual responsible for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday’s Premier League home fixture. We shall continue to take the strongest action possible against anyone found to be behaving in this way."

