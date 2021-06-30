Tottenham Close In On Ex-Wolves Manager Nuno Espirito Santo As Search Could Finally End

Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to finally end their long-awaited saga of signing a new manager ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season with former Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo touted to seal the deal and be announced as the Tottenham new manager in the upcoming days.

Everton have reached a verbal agreement with Rafa Benitez as new manager - paperworks pending. #EFC



Tottenham still in talks with Nuno Espirito Santo - but it’s an open race for Spurs job. #THFC



Patrick Vieira set to join Crystal Palace. #CPFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2021

Tottenham new manager: Former Wolves head coach set to succeed Jose Mourinho?

Spurs' search for a new manager began in April 2021 following the sacking Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho after taking charge of the club just 17 months ago. Ryan Mason was handed the opportunity to work as the caretaker manager during the 20-21 season as Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy, looked for a candidate to replace the former Chelsea and Manchester United head coach at the helm of the London outfit.

Meanwhile, Spurs appointed a new sporting director in the form of Fabio Paratici. The Italian joined hands with Daniel Levy in the search for a new head coach. He is said to have hit the ground running with the former Juventus director rumoured to have arrived in London and conduct talks with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici arrived in London in the last hours. Talks on with Nuno Espirito Santo and his representatives. ⚪️ #THFC



Negotiations started also with Bologna for Japanese CB/RB Takehiro Tomiyasu [Atalanta made a bid for him too]. #Spurs @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2021

Turkish club Fenerbahce were earlier reported to be in talks with Espirito Santo to be their new manager. However, the latest reports reveal that Spurs have a clear path and are closing in on appointing the former Wolves head coach. The London outfit is confident of striking a deal with the Portuguese in order to end their search with Spurs also said to have offered a Nuno Espirito Santo contract during the recent talks.

Tottenham will be eager to get the deal done and have the new manager take charge before they kickstart their pre-season campaign. The appointment of an elite coach like Nuno Espirito Santo could also play a huge role in Spurs captain Harry Kane deciding upon his future with the London outfit. The Englishman had earlier expressed his desire to switch clubs in order to compete for silverware following massive interest from fellow Premier League clubs.

Nuno Espirito Santo managerial record

The Portuguese kickstarted his managerial career in 2013 at Rio Ave where he worked for over two years before joining Valencia in 2014. After a year in Spain's top-flight league, the 47-year-old moved to his home country and took charge of Porto between 2016 and 2017.

Nuno Espirito Santos's latest stint came with Wolverhampton Wanderers which saw him manage 199 games across two tiers of English football. He won over 95 games with Wolves and played a crucial role in helping them gain promotion from the Championship and play in the Premier League.

