Tottenham Coach Conte Gives Worrying News On Team; Does Not See Them As A Top Four PL Side

Despite Tottenham Hotspur's improved performances recently, coach Antonio Conte does not see his side as a top-four Premier League team at the moment. The Italian manager believes that the club will require more than a January transfer window to turn the side into challengers for UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification. If Spurs are to qualify for next season's UCL, Conte believes that rival clubs will need to drop points.

Antonio Conte does not see Tottenham as a top-four side

While speaking of Tottenham Hotspur's chances to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, Antonio Conte told reporters, "If we think this, football is not this way, and at this moment, there are important teams who see those as important spots this season. As I said to you before, to get a place in the Champions League, it means somebody has to fail, and it must be a big failure for there to be a place free in the Champions League."

It is believed that the Italian manager is planning a meeting with club chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for the January transfer window. While the 52-year old believes it is vital to build the squads with more investments, he does not believe it is all about money. Conte explained how he plans to 'build something important over years' rather than in a short time.

Five of our best strikes against the Hornets! 🙌



🖐 @HSBC_Sport pic.twitter.com/3Wz9SgV0g1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 1, 2022

"I am here to do this, but I know it is going to be very difficult. Everybody keeps asking about getting into the Champions League. But I want to be very honest with everybody and to tell them we have an important job to do and need time and patience," added Conte. While Tottenham fans are unlikely to be pleased by the Italian coach's update, they would be delighted with the way in which the team is playing at the moment.

Tottenham climb to 7th place in the Premier League table

Despite playing three fewer games than fourth-placed Arsenal, Tottenham is just five points behind their North London rivals in seventh. Moreover, the team are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run (4W, 3D) and show no signs of slowing down any time soon.