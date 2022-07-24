Tottenham Coach Conte Slams Bayern Manager For Publicly Revealing Interest In Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte has slammed Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann for publicly expressing interest in star striker Harry Kane, who currently has a contract with the North London outfit. The Italian's remarks come after the 35-year-old German coach had publicly stated that Kane could score several goals in the Bundesliga, but the only concern is that he is too expensive.

Tottenham coach Conte hits out at Bayern's manager Nagelsmann

While speaking after Tottenham's 2-1 win over Rangers in a pre-season friendly, Antonio Conte said (as quoted by Sky Sports), "Honestly I didn't hear this. For sure I'm a coach who doesn't talk about players from other teams. I don't know why [this happened]. The situation at Tottenham is very clear. The plan is very clear with the club. Harry is a part of the project. He is a very important part of the project and yeah only rumours."

Harry Kane doing Harry Kane things 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vuHFH2JsTp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 23, 2022

The former Inter Milan manager went on to add how he conducts business in the transfer market by stating, "If I want to do something I go to speak to the club, not through the media. I think maybe it's a bit disrespectful to the other club. This is my way. This is my way to face the situation with other players."

Bayern Munich are likely to be on the lookout for a top striker in this summer transfer window after Robert Lewandowski completed a blockbuster move to Barcelona earlier his month. Harry Kane, who reportedly sought an exit from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, seems to be on the German outfit's radar as a potential replacement for Lewandowski.

Son ➡️ Harry



Enough said. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 23, 2022

What did Julian Nageslmann say about Harry Kane?

Speaking about Bayern Munich's interest in Harry Kane, coach Julian Nageslmann said, "He's very expensive that's the problem - but a brilliant player. [He's] one of the best forwards. [He's] perhaps one of two or three who can play as a centre forward [as well as a] No 10, but he's very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet. He could score a lot in the Bundesliga. I don't know the price, but it's really tough for Bayern Munich. We'll see what happens in the future."