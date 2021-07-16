Tottenham Coach Nuno Santo Quashes Harry Kane's Transfer Rumours; Says 'he's Our Player'

England captain Harry Kane had reiterated his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspurs and had insisted that transfer talks were not affecting him in the Euro 2020 tournament. However, Tottenham's new coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that Kane is still their player and that he will speak to the skipper on his return to the club. Harry Kane is currently on holiday after leading England to the Euro 2020 final, where they were defeated by Italy.

Nuno on Kane staying at Spurs

"Now is the moment for him to recover his energy and rest. Then we can speak," said Portuguese boss Nuno. Speaking at his first news conference since being appointed as manager, Nuno said, "Harry is our player. Period. No need to talk about anything else, I am looking forward to him joining the group. Harry is one of the best players in the world. That is all I need to say."

Nuno added, "What I wish is for Harry to recover well, to have a good rest and when he arrives he will feel that every one of us needs to commit themselves to become better. We are very ambitious people. We want to do it well. We count on Harry on that."

Earlier in July, Tottenham's newly appointed managing director of football Fabio Paratici had said that it was the club's goal to have the English skipper stay at the club. He had said that he had not spoken to Kane then so as to not bother him while he was at the Euros at that time.

Tottenham underwent a painstaking process to appoint a new manager in place of Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April. Former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca, and Gennaro Gattuso were linked with the job this summer. Eventually, they opted for Nuno, who left Wolves at the end of last season.

The Portuguese enjoyed a successful spell in Wolverhampton, winning the 2017-18 Championship title in his first season before twice leading them to seventh in the Premier League and finishing 13th last term. Spurs will face defending champions Manchester City in their opening fixture of the 2021/22 season on August 15 and will be hoping to have Kane spearheading their attack.

