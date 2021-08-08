Last Updated:

Tottenham Confirm Cristian Romero's Signing, Defender Says 'ideal Project For Me'

Tottenham Hotspurs have confirmed the signing of Cristian Cuti Romero from Atalantaon loan with an option to buy and has taken 4 as his jersey number.

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspurs have confirmed the signing of 23-year-old Cristian 'Cuti' Romero from Serie A club Atalanta on loan with an option to buy. The centre-back spent a season with the Nerazzurri and was named as the 'Best Defender' in Serie A last season after helping them finish to a third successive third-place league finish.

“I am so happy to be here at this great club,” he told Spurs' official website, speaking for the first time after completing his move from Atalanta on Friday. “From the moment I got the call I was sure it was the best option for me to keep improving and growing."

“It was a great year for me individually,” he reflected. “Thanks to Atalanta, I have improved my game and I have made a huge jump in my career. Now everything is better after signing with this big club. I am very happy and excited to play, to wear this shirt, and to pay back that confidence."

“I knew this project was ideal for me. It is a great club and I want to help inside and outside the pitch. It is a great club with a great history, so we have to keep on building on that.”

Loan with an option to buy for Romero

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal between Atalanta and Spurs is a loan with an option to buy but it is a "guaranteed" option between the clubs that will become a permanent deal for €55m in 2022. He has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the club till June 2026.

Romero played a key role in Argentina's Copa America win this summer as he made three appearances in the tournament, including a start in the final against Brazil where he helped La Albiceleste keep a clean sheet and end their 27 years wait for a major trophy.

Romero began his career with Argentine Primera Division side Belgrano in 2016 where he made a total of 19 appearances in two seasons. In July 2018, Romero joined Genoa of Serie A and spent a season there managing to rock up 27 appearances. On 12 July 2019, Juventus announced the permanent acquisition of Romero from Genoa for €26 million, with the player remaining at his former club on loan for the rest of the season. On 5 September 2020, Romero joined Atalanta on loan until 30 June 2022 with an option to buy.

(Image Credits: @SpursOfficial - Twitter)

