Tottenham Fans Furious As Talks With Paulo Fonseca Break Down Just Like Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur are struggling to appoint a new manager and talks with Paulo Fonseca, who was the front runner for the job have broken down as per reports. It has been almost two months since Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho, but Daniel Levy and newly appointed club director Fabio Paraciti are back to square one as they look for a permanent hire. The latest rumours see Gennaro Gattuso linked with the Tottenham job, and it is fair to that the fans aren't pleased with the way the club has handled the process of managerial recruitment.

Paulo Fonseca Tottenham talks falter, fans furious after repeat of Antonio Conte saga

As per latest reports, Tottenham have decided against signing Paulo Fonseca as their next manager. While multiple reports have suggested 'fiscal problems' as the source of break in talks, The Athletic reveals that it was the Spurs who opted out of the decision. Fonseca had been the leading candidate for the head coach role after Antonio Conte rejected the club's advancements. Conte, who resigned after leading Inter Milan to the Serie A title, was in talks to take over at the club but couldn't agree on terms with Daniel Levy.

Paulo Fonseca to Tottenham is 100% OFF. Deal collapsed because of taxes issues despite contract already completed and set to be signed - Fonseca had tax advantages from an Italian law which is not applicable in the UK 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Spurs in talks with Gattuso now, as per @DiMarzio. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021

Tottenham fans have been left frustrated with how the managerial saga has continued this summer and have voiced their displeasure on social media. The European Super League decision has already increased pressure on Daniel Levy, and the continued look out for a manager has further invited scrutiny on the club hierarchy. Netizens were annoyed with some suggesting that Tottenham was a social experiment to "see how far they can physically and emotionally push a human being". Fans pleaded for a "normal day" at Tottenham, while one user said that it was decisions like this that leads the club to get bantered a lot.

One regular day of Tottenham. That’s all I ask for. Will never happen. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) June 17, 2021

To this day I continue to believe Tottenham Hotspur are a social experiment set up to see how far they can physically and emotionally push a human being… — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) June 17, 2021

This is why we get bantered so much omg — LP (@thfclp__) June 17, 2021

Gennaro Gattuso Tottenham: Milan legend in talks with Spurs, fans oppose his hire

After the Paulo Fonseca Tottenham talks were off, Spurs turned their attention to Gennaro Gattuso as their next manager. The AC Milan legend left Fiorentina on Thursday only 23 days after having signed on as manager. Paraciti is reportedly a huge fan of Gattuso and tried to hire him at former club Juventus ahead of the new season following Andrea Pirlo's sacking.

Tottenham fans have however strongly protested against the former Napoli manager's hire with '#NoToGattuso' trending on Twitter. Fans dug out the AC Milan legend's former comments which were perceived as sexist, homophobic and racist, and claiming that his appointment would be against the club values.

@SpursOfficial Are you actually considering a Racist, Sexist, Homophobic as our next manager ?



Unacceptable and wrong on so many levels….🤬



This has to be a joke right ? 🤔 #COYS — Lee McQueen (@LeeMcQueen) June 17, 2021

We can't support a manager who has expressed misogynist, homophobic and racist views and are disgusted if @SpursOfficial are even considering this #NotoGattuso pic.twitter.com/RJpIWmo1Vm — The Game Is About Glory (@GameIsGloryPod) June 17, 2021

Not my manager and I will never accept him at @SpursOfficial.



Not just because he's a dreadful manager: pic.twitter.com/srakju2yES — Jamie Brown (@JamieBCoys) June 17, 2021

(Image Courtesy: Roma, Tottenham Twitter)