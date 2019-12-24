Tottenham Hire Lip Readers While Investigating Alleged Racist Abuse Of Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur suffered an embarrassing 0-2 defeat against Chelsea in front of home fans on Sunday. Son Heung-min was shown a red card during the game. However, racist chants directed towards Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger spoilt the vibe of the game as it revealed the ugly side of football. Tottenham Hotspur claimed that they would definitely look into the incident and punish those found guilty.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta on Antonio Rudiger racism incident

César Azpilicueta on the racism Antonio Rudiger suffered:



"He came to me and told me he heard some racism towards him. It's an issue not only in football but in life."

Tottenham officials consult lip readers during Antonio Rudiger racism investigation

Post the nasty incident on Sunday evening, Tottenham Hotspur released a follow-up statement on Monday evening that stated, ‘We are able to track every fan via the cameras and have spent many hours reviewing CCTV footage. We have engaged lip readers to study the footage and contacted Chelsea for further information from their players.’

The statement further added that any fan found to be guilty will receive a lifetime ban. The club asked football fans to be patient as officials will carry out the investigation as per usual protocols mentioned in the PFA handbook. Spurs also said they have asked Premier League to "clarify the position regarding the use of these protocols to all stakeholders going forward".

Antonio Rudiger's statement post the racism incident during Spurs win

'It is really sad to see racism again at a football match, but I think it's very important to talk about it in public.'

