Tottenham Hotpsurs' Eric Dier Charged By FA For Jumping Into Stand And Confronting Fan

Tottenham Hotspur player Eric Dier has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for climbing into the stands and confronting a fan after a match against Norwich City on March 4. The incident took place after a penalty shootout at end of the match.

Dier charged by FA

In a statement, the football governing body said, "Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3. It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening."

The case is also being treated as "non-standard", which means that it will see a serious penalty. The FA has given Dier time till May 8, 2020.

A fan confronted Dier after the match, and the player went to the stands after feeling agitated. His brother, who was also in the stands, was held back by the stewards from getting involved.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho addressed Eric Dier's actions after the game stating Eric Dier is a professional and cannot partake in such altercations. Mourinho further stated, "This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. If the club discipline Eric Dier I would not agree with it, but what he did was wrong."

Mourinho added that it was not the right thing for a professional to do but was something that anyone in his situation would have done. "I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do, but probably every one of us would do. I repeat we professionals cannot do it, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player. The fans were with the team until the last penalty kick that we missed. This person insulted Eric; the family was there; the younger brother was not happy with the situation."

