Tottenham Hotspur Hit Major Roadblock Ahead Of Premier League Clash Against Newcastle

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have faced a major roadblock ahead of their clash with Newcastle United at the St. James Park in Newcastle. The Spurs take on Newcastle United on October 17, and as reported by Sky Sports, two of their players have tested for COVID. Following the international break, many Spurs players have joined the squad and the two players trained with the team on Thursday before testing positive for COVID. The Spurs coach, Nano Espirito Santos ahead of the clash with Newcastle United, admitted that the club has been left with major issues following the return of players after the international break.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference before the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 match, Spurs coach Nano said, “After the international break there are always huge issues that happen. We have problems but I will not say before the game”. The two unnamed players in concern are now under the mandatory 10 days isolation as per the government rules. Along with the Newcastle United clash on Sunday, both players will also miss the Europa Conference League match against Vitesse Arnhem on October 21 and Premier League match against West Ham United on October 24.

4 South American players to join Tottenham after international break

The news of the two players being contracted with the coronavirus adds to the frustration of Nano, as his side is yet to be joined by the South American players, who went to Croatia for 10 days to avoid the hard quarantine in England. The South American quartet of Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, Davinson Sanchez, and Emerson Royal hadn't joined the team when the coach addressed the pre-match press conference on Friday. Although he hasn’t ruled out the use of these players in the clash against United, the news of two players testing positive for COVID further increases the chance of them featuring in the match.

Speaking about the players, Nano added, "They are travelling now. They will join us tomorrow (Saturday) and then we'll see. The reports that we have is that they finished their games well. Some of them played 90 minutes, Davinson Sanchez no, but what we are expecting is for them to join us and then we'll see". The Spurs are currently at eighth place in the Premier League 2021-22 points table with a total of four wins and three losses in seven matches.

(Image: AP)