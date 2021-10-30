Tottenham Hotspur: Nuno Espirito Suggests Dele Alli And Harry Winks Have Commitment Issues

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Manchester United in London on Saturday in a huge Premier League clash for both teams' managers, Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Questions have been asked about Nuno Espirito, not including Dele Alli and Harry Winks in his recent matches. His response seemed to suggest that there is a commitment issue with the players.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference via Sky Sports, Nuno said: "There is one thing that is the outside expectations that goes around this kind of situations with players that you must ignore, you must judge in the right moment and be patient and then take care of the situation. Because at the end of the day what we want is for all the players to be involved and committed. This word is very important. The commitment is very important. When you are committed, you understand better some kind of decisions. You are more patient and keep doing what you should do. Focus on your task, day after day."

'I wish all the players were equally committed' - Nuno

He then said that some of his players are working very hard. He also explained that sometimes he has to drop the players that work very hard during the week and they have to work that hard again which is unfair on the players, but it is how the industry work according to Nuno.

"I wish all the players were equally committed. That would be absurd to tell that is the reality because the players have their own expectations. Many of them work very, very hard during the week. And then comes the weekend and the coach decides to go with other players. It's not because you're not committed, but you are upset. You are annoyed. That is respectful. It doesn't have to do with the commitment of these players. These players have to go beyond. They have to make a conscious effort that he has to go again from the beginning of the week to change the opinion and the idea of the manager. This is how it works. In this industry, this is what the player should do. Unfortunately, it's not what is always happening."

(Image: Totteham Hotspur)