Tottenham Hotspur On Verge Of Signing Juventus Duo For Whopping €65m: Reports

Premier League veterans Tottenham Hotspurs are on the verge of completing a huge swoop in the form of Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. According to reports, the Kulusevski deal is already done and the player is on his way to London to finalise the deal. The Bentancur deal is said to be almost complete with personal terms agreed on and just Juventus are left to agree on the fees.

According to a report from transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus has agreed on a €40 million-plus add ons deal for Kulusevski from Tottenham. It includes a loan fee and a buy clause that could become mandatory in case of UCL qualification or a certain number of appearances. Kulusevski has made 27 appearances for Juve so far this season but mostly as a substitute. He has scored two goals and assisted another three.

Spurs Transfer news: Tottenham close to Bentancur deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham has bid around €19m plus €6m add ons for Rodrigo Bentancur. The player and Spurs are said to have agreed on personal terms with just the clubs to agree on a fee. If Spurs manage to pull off this deal, they would have landed two players for close to €65 million.

Liverpool hijacks Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Luis Diaz

Tottenham Hotspur were in advanced talks with Colombian attacker Luis Diaz, who currently plays as a winger for Porto in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. However, Liverpool has reportedly hijacked Spurs' pursuit for the winger with Diaz penning a five-year contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2027. It is believed that the Colombian winger has completed his medical in South America, where he is scheduled to play against Argentina in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match. According to Fabrizio Romano, Luis Diaz has signed a long-term deal with Liverpool until 2027. The Italian journalist also released a picture of the Colombian winger signing his contract with the Reds shirt to provide validation that the deal has indeed been completed.

While Tottenham Hotspur have missed out on signing a few players over the past few weeks, none of them would be as disappointing as missing the opportunity to sign Porto star winger Luis Diaz. Reports suggest that Porto had accepted an offer from Spurs for the Colombian, only until the Reds swung the deal in their favour at the last minute.

Image: AP