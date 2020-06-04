Tottenham Confirm One COVID-19 Case As Premier League Complete Five Rounds Of Testing

Tottenham Hotspurs have confirmed one positive case of COVID-9 infection after the latest round of testing at the club. The identity of the person was not revealed, and the club did not disclose if it were a player or a staff member owing to medical confidentiality.

One positive case in the latest round of testing

We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 3, 2020

A statement by Spurs read "We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre. Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed. They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing."

"We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Premier League announces that in the latest round of testing conducted on June 1 and 2, 1197 players and staff members were tested with one confirmed case. Since May 17, 3882 test samples have been collected with a total of 13 positive cases.

Premier League, on May 28 announced that the 2019/20 season on June 17 after a three-month pause triggered by the outbreak of coronavirus. The league stated that all matches will be played behind closed doors with due safety precautions in place.

Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be the matches that will be played on the first day i.e. June 17. The matches will be played on almost multiple days of the week and not only weekends with doubleheaders on weekdays.

Football across Europe has returned in a staged manner over the last three weeks, with Germany's Bundesliga being the first major competition to return on May 16. Earlier this week, La Liga was given the green light to resume the season and Serie A will be resuming on June 20.

(With agency inputs)

