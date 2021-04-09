Tottenham Manager Jose Mourinho STOPS Presser To Mourn Death Of Prince Philip; Watch

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho recently interrupted his pre-match press conference on Friday to pay tribute to Prince Philip, who passed away earlier on Friday. Buckingham Palace revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, took his last breath at the Windsor Castle, aged 99. Jose Mourinho admitted that he was saddened by the news while adding that he had “deep utmost respect” for the Royal Family.

Prince Philip death: Mourinho pauses pre-match presser

While interrupting a reporter, Jose Mourinho claimed that millions of people around the world will also be condoling Prince Philip death and paying their respects to the Royal Family. “Sorry I just read some sad news about Prince Philip so I would like to express my condolences to the Royal family and to be very honest and say that I have a deep, deep, deep, utmost respect for the Royal Family. So my big condolences,” Mourinho added.

Prince Philip cause of death: Harry Kane and others remember Prince Philip

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Philip struggled with his poor health throughout the year and was even admitted to the hospital for 28 days, battling a pre-existing heart condition and various infections. England football captain and Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane also paid tribute to the Price, writing, “My condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family”. Apart from Kane, Gary Lineker also remembered the Duke of Edinburgh, claiming he’s devastated by the news.

We are all deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.



Our thoughts and sympathies are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip cause of death: Fans pay tribute Prince Philip

After Buckingham Palace made the news public, celebrities, politicians and millions of people from around the world took to social media to pay tribute to Prince Philip. While many claimed that the news made them cry, others hailed the Duke of Edinburgh for his work throughout the year. “Saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip and yet mesmerised by the thought of the depth of his love and the unwavering devotion of more than 70 years to his wife and Queen. Always one step behind. Her strength and stay,” wrote a Twitter user.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are preparing for their upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester United, which will take place on Sunday, April 11. Jose Mourinho’s team are currently at the sixth spot of the table with 49 points and a win-loss record of 14-9 (seven draws). Meanwhile, Manchester are at the second spot of the table with seventeen wins and only four losses.

Image Source: Tottenham Hotspur/ Twitter, AP