Tottenham Midfielder Harry Winks Uses Football Skills To Make Tea; Watch Video

All the major football leagues in the world have been suspended until further notice, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League announced that they will resume in May 2020 if the coronavirus in UK situation is under control by then. A number of countries around the world have enforced a coronavirus lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus. However, the players are making the most of the spare time and are trying to entertain their fans by uploading videos on their social media handles. Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks recently uploaded a hilarious video in which the Englishman can be seen making tea but with a little twist.

Also Read | Coronavirus in UK: England Footballers Call For Social Distancing As Boris Johnson Declares National Lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic: Tottenham's star unusual tea-making technique

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks also took the spare time to entertain his fans. Harry Winks picked up a very unique way of making tea. The Tottenham man kicked the tea bag inside the cup and then proceeded to make his tea. Harry Winks was on-point with his accuracy to kick the small tea bag in a cup which was at a distance.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale's 'Stay At Home Challenge' Involves Golf And NOT Football

Watch Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks' unusual style of making tea

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Abs In Another Home Workout During Coronavirus Lockdown

A number of footballers left a comment on the Tottenham star's post

James Maddison wrote: At least let it brew harry"

Kyle Walker-Peters wrote: You are an absolute technician 😂

Kane Vincent-Young commented: You can smile you know

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: PL Stars' Massive Wages To Be Sacrificed To Avoid Financial Meltdown

Footballers and how they are passing their time

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andrew Robertson

There’s a new freekick taker when we get back @trentaa98 👀 pic.twitter.com/TyZiO3j9OG — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 25, 2020

Also Read | Harry Kane Urged To Quit Tottenham By Premier League Legend Alan Shearer

Harry Maguire