Tottenham Players Jeered By Own Fans After Embarrassing Defeat To Aston Villa At Home

Tottenham Hotspur fans made their feelings clear at the hierarchy on their return to the stadium during the Spurs' game against Aston Villa. Close to 10,000 fans attended the Tottenham vs Aston Villa game as fans returned to the stadium in the Premier League in Matchday 37 and had a lot to say as the hosts slipped to a disappointing 1-2 defeat. The loss leaves Tottenham's hopes of qualifying for the Europa League in disarray heading into the final game of the season.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Fans jeer players, management on return to the stadium

Boos rang out loud at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as fans made their feelings more clear after a shambolic Tottenham performance. Close to 10,000 fans were in attendance for the first time since the rise and fall of the European Super League, and their emotions were further charged by the treatment they received from the club. Fans were asked to stay in their seats after the final whistle as Spurs players were to do a lap of honour, a practice after the final home game of the season. Some supporters clashed with the stewards following the game, while fans cheered Harry Kane, who gave the supporters a lap of honour in what seemed like a goodbye.

Number of the remaining fans in the stadium chant 'We want Levy out' for a spell, while one shouts 'we want our Tottenham back'. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) May 19, 2021

The atmosphere at the game was ‘toxic’, as chants of ‘we want Levy out’ were sung by supporters. The players were booed at half-time and after the full-time whistle, while the supporters booed the ticket prices chanting, “£60 you’re having a laugh” in protest. Aston Villa took full advantage of the environment as Ollie Watkins' first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring in the eighth minute, however, an own goal for Sergio Reguilon levelled the scores. Watkins' goal six minutes from the half-time whistle proved to be the winner, but in reality, Aston Villa had a host of chances and could have romped home with a 4-1 win.

The Tottenham players seem to have got used to playing without urgency. It's frustrating the fans, who are screaming for them to get up the pitch faster and more often. Makes you wonder how many of this season's performances they would have tolerated if they had been here. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) May 19, 2021

The defeat leaves Spurs at seventh in the Premier League table, three points off sixth-placed West Ham. Ryan Mason's side will need to win their final game of the season against Leicester City and hope that West Ham falls to defeat in order to make the Europa League next term. Tottenham will however have to win their final game of the season to qualify for the European Conference League, with Everton and Arsenal, who are eighth and ninth in the Premier League table, hot on their heels.

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham star gives lap of honour as exit seems imminent

Harry Kane looks emotional as he claps the Tottenham fans pic.twitter.com/81ig0dPyHM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 19, 2021

Harry Kane gave an emotional lap of honour to the supporters after the final whistle on Wednesday night, in what seemed like a goodbye from the England international. The fans gave a warm reception to their talisman, with chants of ‘Harry Kane, we want you to stay’ ringing out around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 27-year-old has three years left on his contract and has been linked with a move to either Manchester City or Manchester United, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also rumoured to be interested in signing the Spurs striker.

