Tottenham Players Jeered By Own Fans After Embarrassing Defeat To Aston Villa At Home

Tottenham supporters showed their displeasure on their return to the stadium after they jeered the players off during an embarrassing 1-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Sreehari Menon
Tottenham Hotspur fans made their feelings clear at the hierarchy on their return to the stadium during the Spurs' game against Aston Villa. Close to 10,000 fans attended the Tottenham vs Aston Villa game as fans returned to the stadium in the Premier League in Matchday 37 and had a lot to say as the hosts slipped to a disappointing 1-2 defeat. The loss leaves Tottenham's hopes of qualifying for the Europa League in disarray heading into the final game of the season. 

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Fans jeer players, management on return to the stadium 

Boos rang out loud at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as fans made their feelings more clear after a shambolic Tottenham performance. Close to 10,000 fans were in attendance for the first time since the rise and fall of the European Super League, and their emotions were further charged by the treatment they received from the club. Fans were asked to stay in their seats after the final whistle as Spurs players were to do a lap of honour, a practice after the final home game of the season. Some supporters clashed with the stewards following the game, while fans cheered Harry Kane, who gave the supporters a lap of honour in what seemed like a goodbye. 

The atmosphere at the game was  ‘toxic’, as chants of ‘we want Levy out’ were sung by supporters. The players were booed at half-time and after the full-time whistle, while the supporters booed the ticket prices chanting, “£60 you’re having a laugh” in protest. Aston Villa took full advantage of the environment as Ollie Watkins' first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring in the eighth minute, however, an own goal for Sergio Reguilon levelled the scores. Watkins' goal six minutes from the half-time whistle proved to be the winner, but in reality, Aston Villa had a host of chances and could have romped home with a 4-1 win. 

The defeat leaves Spurs at seventh in the Premier League table, three points off sixth-placed West Ham. Ryan Mason's side will need to win their final game of the season against Leicester City and hope that West Ham falls to defeat in order to make the Europa League next term. Tottenham will however have to win their final game of the season to qualify for the European Conference League, with Everton and Arsenal, who are eighth and ninth in the Premier League table, hot on their heels. 

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham star gives lap of honour as exit seems imminent 

Harry Kane gave an emotional lap of honour to the supporters after the final whistle on Wednesday night, in what seemed like a goodbye from the England international. The fans gave a warm reception to their talisman, with chants of ‘Harry Kane, we want you to stay’ ringing out around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 27-year-old has three years left on his contract and has been linked with a move to either Manchester City or Manchester United, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also rumoured to be interested in signing the Spurs striker. 

(Image Courtesy: tottenhamhotspur.com)

First Published:
