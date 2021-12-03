Tottenham Put Up 'Spiderman' Post With Epic Hindi Caption; Fans Can't Keep Calm

After Son Heung-min performed Spiderman's celebration on scoring Tottenham Hotspur's second last night against Brentford, the team's official social media handle put up a hilarious post.

Fans could not keep calm after they saw the Tottenham Spiderman post as they were shocked to see the club put up a funny Hindi caption to appeal to the country's audience.

Tottenham put up hilarious Spiderman post to appeal to Indian audience

As one can see, Tottenham Hotspur put up an inverted image of 'Spiderman' Son Heung-min to celebrate his incredible performance against Brentford. The South Korean forward caused havoc from the left-wing. For the first goal, the 29-year old delivered a powerful cross which Sergi Canos, unfortunately, headed into the back of his own net. As for the second, Son burst through the Brentford defence with blistering pace and converted Sergio Reguilón's pass with a simple tap in.

With the South Korean performing Spiderman's celebration after scoring the second goal, Tottenham put up this post with the caption (translated from Hindi): 'Spiderman Spiderman you stole my heart's peace. Let's have fun!' Netizens could not keep calm after they saw the club's social media handle putting up such a post, as seen in the reactions below.

Premier League standings update: Tottenham in 6th

After the 2-0 win over Brentford, Tottenham jumped to sixth place in the Premier League standings with 22 points, 11 points behind leaders Chelsea. However, they are crucially just two points behind fourth-placed West Ham, who have played a match more. Antonio Conte's side will hope to continue this form when they face Norwich City this Sunday, with the match scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST.

