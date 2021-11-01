Tottenham Sack Nuno Espirito Santo Just After 10 PL Games In-charge; Conte Approached

Tottenham Hotspur has announced the sacking of club manager Nuno Espírito Santo after only four months in charge with the club announcing that his coaching staff consisting of Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa, and Antonio Dias too have been relieved from duty with immediate effect.

In an official announcement Fabio Paratici, managing director of football at Tottenham said, “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision. Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Tottenham has won five and lost five of their 10 Premier League games while managing to find goals only nine times, and this performance hasn't impressed the board, who post their dismal 3-0 loss to Manchester United held internal talks and decided to sack Nuno Espírito Santo.

Antonio Conte frontrunner to take Tottenham job

With Nuno Espírito Santo sacked, Antonio Conte's name has once again come upfront with the post as Spurs manager. The Italian boss was earlier linked to the job during the summer, but the club chose to appoint the Portuguese Nuno, who struggled to make an impact.

Tottenham are now pushing to convince Antonio Conte as new manager to replace Nuno. He’s always been top of the list since June where there was no agreement with Spurs board. ⚪️ #THFC



Sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that as soon as the management decided to end their partnership with Nuno, their Managing Director Fabio Paratici was quick to approach Antonio Conte, who is on top of the clubs' list. Meanwhile, reports have also linked Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao to the job.

Tottenham currently finds themselves eighth in the table with 15 points from a possible 30. The club next will take on Eredivisie side SBV Vitesse in the UEFA Europa Conference League before travelling to face Everton in the Premier League.

